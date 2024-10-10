Exploring Aesthetic Alternatives and Wellness with Arielle Lorre from The Well Podcast

In this episode of Derm Approved, I sit down with Arielle Lorre, the influential voice behind The Well podcast, to discuss innovative alternatives to traditional aesthetic treatments like Botox and fillers. We explore the potential of treatments such as lasers, lymphatic massages, face taping, and red light therapy, as well as dive into how wellness habits can elevate your skin health from the inside out. Our conversation also highlights the benefits of diet, essential supplements, and acupuncture in supporting skin vitality, as well as celebrity-endorsed IV drips like NAD and Glutathione for an added boost. We break down which skincare ingredients actually work, debunk viral trends, and provide practical advice on navigating the wealth of information (and misinformation!) out there.Connect with me on social media @dr.sheila_derm and @dermapprovedpodcast.Connect with Arielle Lorre on social media @ArielleLorre and listen to Well with Arielle Lorre podcast. This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.This episode is sponsored by CND Nails. Head to CND.com to find the closest CND salon to you and try SHELLAC for yourself!This episode is sponsored by Ritual. Get 25% off your first month at ritual.com/drsheila25.This episode is sponsored by RoC Skincare. Visit www.rocskincare.com for more information.This episode is sponsored by Solawave. Visit mysolawave.com and use code DRSHEILA at checkout for 25% off your first purchase.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.