Welcome to all things hair & nails! Join me as I dive into the sometimes overlooked topics of hair and nail health. Today we'll cover everything from the causes of hair loss and my unique in-office consultation process to the latest treatments for hair regrowth. I also discuss common nail concerns like brittle nails, provide guidance on how to enjoy gel manicures without damage, and share expert tips on strengthening and caring for your nails. Tune in for dermatologist-backed insights, practical tips, and the latest on achieving healthy, beautiful hair and nails!
Exploring Aesthetic Alternatives and Wellness with Arielle Lorre from The Well Podcast
In this episode of Derm Approved, I sit down with Arielle Lorre, the influential voice behind The Well podcast, to discuss innovative alternatives to traditional aesthetic treatments like Botox and fillers. We explore the potential of treatments such as lasers, lymphatic massages, face taping, and red light therapy, as well as dive into how wellness habits can elevate your skin health from the inside out. Our conversation also highlights the benefits of diet, essential supplements, and acupuncture in supporting skin vitality, as well as celebrity-endorsed IV drips like NAD and Glutathione for an added boost. We break down which skincare ingredients actually work, debunk viral trends, and provide practical advice on navigating the wealth of information (and misinformation!) out there.
Connect with Arielle Lorre on social media @ArielleLorre and listen to Well with Arielle Lorre podcast.
Eyeing Solutions: Tackling Eye Wrinkles, Dark Circles, Sagging Eyelids, and Jowls with Breaking Beauty
In this EYE-opening episode of Derm Approved, Hosts of the Breaking Beauty podcast, Carlene and Jill, join me to dive into the world of eye and jowl rejuvenation. Together, we unpack common eye concerns like wrinkles, sagging eyelids, dark circles, and puffiness, as well as the challenges of jowls; discussing both affordable at-home treatments and effective in-office options. I give listeners a thorough breakdown of treatments, from eye creams that actually work to advanced skin-tightening procedures, while Carlene shares her personal journey with eyelid surgery. I discuss what makes someone a good candidate for eyelid surgery, tips on finding the right surgeon, and the potential risks and red flags to be aware of. Tune in for this candid and informative conversation, and discover how to make the best choices for a bright, youthful eye and jawline area.
Download the Breaking Beauty Podcast and follow them on social media @breakingbeautypodcast.
Deep Dive into the World of Lasers and Skin-Tightening Devices
In this episode of Derm Approved, we're diving deep into the world of lasers and energy-based devices! If you've ever wondered how these cutting-edge technologies work to resurface your skin, tighten it, and tackle pigmentation or sun damage, this is the episode for you. In this episode, I'll break down the different types of lasers, what they do, and how to know if you're a good candidate for these treatments. Plus, I'll guide you on choosing the right technology and provider, including some red flags to watch out for. I'll also share what to expect during a treatment—the prep, downtime, cost, and how it actually feels. Stay tuned for the ultimate guide to laser treatments!
Cosmetic Injectables 101: Ideal Age to Start, Side Effects, Costs, and Budget-Friendly Alternatives
In this episode of Derm Approved, we're diving into the world of cosmetic injectables - think Botox and filler! I break down what they are, how they work, the differences between them, and common misconceptions. I also discuss potential side effects, costs, and provide guidance on whether you're a good candidate, including when you may want to start treatments. You'll also get tips on choosing the right provider, the questions to ask during your consultation, and even some non-Botox/filler and budget-friendly alternatives.
Welcome to Derm Approved with Dr. Sheila Farhang, a board-certified celebrity dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. Dr. Sheila shares her expertise from her clinics in Tucson, Arizona, and Beverly Hills, California, directly with you. She offers practical advice on skin and hair health, skincare, cosmetics, and holistic skin wellness. In each episode, she shares honest insights and tips to help you look and feel your best, covering everything from the latest trends to at-home care and integrative alternatives. Join Dr. Sheila for an easy to listen to, science-backed discussion on all things dermatology.