14: Falling in Love, Blending Families, and The Journey to Finding God & Ourselves (Kate & Joey’s Story)
Joey Sorts is a former accountant turned health-focused content creator known for promoting a holistic lifestyle and faith-based living.In this episode, you're going to learn how quitting alcohol, leaving a 9-5 job, and rebuilding from the ground up created a new path rooted in health, faith, and intentional living that completely changed Joey's life. You'll also hear the real story behind his viral Instagram journey and sudden career pivot, how he met his girlfriend, Kate, and integrated into her life as a single mom, and why they've chosen to wait until marriage and build their relationship around traditional values and shared faith.Timestamps:[00:00] Introduction[01:10] How Kate and Joey first connected through Instagram[05:10] Kate's fear of dating as a single mom[07:14] Starting therapy and healing together[09:00] Joey's lifestyle before getting "sorted"[11:00] Quitting alcohol and changing everything[13:37] Leaving his accounting job[15:30] How his Instagram career began[17:14] Quitting their jobs on the same day[18:02] Why Kate wasn't ready to date[20:05] The low histamine link and emotional crashes[22:00] The prayer that changed everything[24:00] When they officially started dating[25:03] The upfront values conversation[27:05] Their views on balance and clean eating[31:00] Joey's shift on dating a single mom[33:01] Their favorite and least favorite things about each other[35:00] Why their relationship feels effortless[37:04] When Joey knew she was the one[40:00] Feeling emotionally safe for the first time[42:00] Taking on more traditional roles[44:00] How Joey came to faith[46:02] Faith as the foundation of their relationship[49:00] Trusting God through uncertainty[51:04] Joey's past as a gamer[52:00] Choosing to wait until marriage
13: Kate's Birth Story & Why She Gave Birth In the Hospital
In this episode, you'll learn what it was like for Kate to get pregnant in college, how anxiety shaped her entire pregnancy, what led her to reject conventional medical advice, and what she would do differently next time.Timestamps:[00:00] Introduction [00:55] Kate shares how she found out she was pregnant[03:14] Getting pregnant after only four months of dating[05:26] Moving to Colorado and the start of severe anxiety[06:58] Stopping prenatals and struggling to eat[08:41] Obsessive thoughts and fear of harming the baby[09:55] Hospital mistake about a brain tumor[10:51] Switching hospitals and fear of induction[12:16] Arriving at the hospital for natural birth[13:48] Using pumping and Foley bulb to induce[15:50] Thinking contractions weren't bad[17:15] Pushing early and feeling intense pain[18:35] Second-degree tear and shock after birth[19:27] Choosing to breastfeed after pumping colostrum[21:01] Pumping for two years due to latch issues[22:42] Being confined to the bed during labor[24:13] Screaming during labor and recovery pain[26:03] Hospital staff unfamiliar with natural birth[28:01] Importance of taking a birth class[29:55] Therapy during pregnancy and considering adoption[31:05] Losing friendships due to survival mode[33:10] What Kate would do differently next pregnancy[35:18] Wanting only supportive people at a home birth[38:02] Finding out the baby was a boy[39:18] Not bonding instantly and why that's normal[41:00] Gender disappointment[43:03] Holiday dynamics and gender preferences[45:03] Supportive reactions from both families[47:00] New appreciation for her momResources Mentioned:Mama Natural Birth Course | WebsitePain Free Birth Course | Website
12: 11 Simple Swaps to Fight Inflamation And Heal Your Body - " Health with Hunter"
Hunter, better known as Health with Hunter on Instagram, is a certified health coach who lost 50 pounds in college and became dedicated to non-toxic living and ingredient awareness.In this episode, you're going to learn how Hunter went from drinking heavily in college to losing 50 pounds and completely overhauling his health, why his dermatologist put him on Accutane twice without asking about his diet or lifestyle, the shocking truth behind the oil blend used in a popular juice chain's "healthy" drinks, how Hunter transformed his family's lifestyle by replacing processed products with healthier alternatives, and the mindset shifts Hunter made to help others through personalized health coaching.Timestamps:[00:00] Introduction [01:20] Transitioning from an unhealthy college lifestyle to healthier living[03:00] Pivotal moment leading to health overhaul[03:40] Hunter's experience with Accutane and acne treatment[06:20] Learning about clean eating and ingredient awareness[07:00] Influence of COVID lockdown on weight loss progress[09:20] Understanding nutrition for better health[10:30] Hunter's coaching journey and certification process[12:00] Transitioning from Weight Watchers to healthier habits[13:40] Learning about harmful ingredients in common products[15:20] Discovering harmful oils used in popular "healthy" juices[15:50] Joe & The Juice ingredient scandal[18:20] Canola oil disguised as olive oil in juice shops and restaurants[19:20] Hunter's advice on avoiding harmful ingredients[20:20] Educating family members about ingredient swaps[21:20] Transforming family's pantry and home products[22:20] The power of making simple swaps[23:20] Replacing toxic cleaning products with safer alternatives [25:20] Hunter's certification process as a health coach[26:50] Working with clients to make sustainable changes[29:20] Responding to critics and skeptics[30:20] Handling harsh comments and negativity[31:20] How people project their own insecurities[32:20] Why people reject healthier alternatives[33:20] Misinformation spread by health professionals[34:20] Handling accusations of orthorexia or fear mongering[35:20] Overcoming negativity and staying focused[36:20] Encouragement to embrace healthier choices[37:20] Hunter's advice for anyone starting a health journey[38:20] Benefits of making incremental changes over time[39:20] Building a community of like-minded peopleResources Mentioned:F-Factor | WebsiteIIN Institute | Website
11: Home Birth Is Safer Than You Think | Jordan Shares Her Story
In this episode, you'll hear Jordan share her detailed home birth story, including why she chose home birth, how she got her husband on board, the resources she used to prepare, and what the experience was really like from start to finish.Timestamps:[00:00] Introduction[03:30] Why Jordan chose home birth[04:50] How Jordan got her husband on board with home birth[06:10] Comparing midwife care to hospital care[08:00] Importance of finding a midwife trained in neonatal resuscitation[09:00] Concerns about hemorrhaging and how midwives handle it[10:40] Differences between hospital training and midwife training[11:10] Starting Jordan's home birth story[12:00] Early labor activities like baking cookies and walking dogs[13:30] Midwife and doula arriving[14:30] Dealing with bleeding and staying calm[15:00] The transition from early labor to active labor[16:30] Lightheartedness between contractions[17:30] Fetal ejection reflex starting[18:30] Midwife's reassurance during pushing[19:30] Trying different positions to progress labor[20:30] Using oxygen to manage overheating[21:30] Experiencing intense pressure during pushing[22:30] Baby's cord being wrapped around the neck[23:00] Baby being born successfully[24:00] Not feeling immediate attachment to the baby[27:00] Kate talking about fear of not having a girl[28:30] Declining vitamin K shots and other interventions[29:30] Taking Pitocin and using various methods to deliver the placenta[30:30] Husband's reaction to postpartum shakes[31:00] Cleaning up after a home birth[32:30] Talking about gentle newborn care versus hospital practices[34:00] Importance of having a postpartum plan[35:00] Preparing for birth and postpartum recovery[36:00] Deciding not to announce labor to anyone except close friends[37:00] Dealing with negativity from others[38:00] Preparing for emergencies and having a backup planResources Mentioned:Down to Birth Podcast | Spotify or AppleBirthing Instincts Podcast | Spotify or AppleBrighton Baby by Roy Dittmann | BookIna May's Guide to Childbirth by Ina May Gaskin | BookBooks by Sarah Wickham | WebsiteThe First Forty Days by Heng Ou, Amely Greeven and Marisa Belger | Book or AudiobookHusband-Coached Childbirth: The Bradley Method of Natural Childbirth by Robert A. Bradley and Ashley Montagu | Book
10: The #1 Diet for Women! THIS Cures IBS & Painful Periods! - Cyclewithkylah
Kylah is a hormone and cycle health educator known online as Cycle with Kylah.In this episode, you're going to learn how years of debilitating gut pain led Kylah to try the carnivore diet and eventually discover the connection between hormonal birth control and gut health. You will also learn how she used nutrition to manage her Tourettes without medication, the simple truth about how female cycles work (and why most of us were never taught this), why you can only get pregnant a few days a month, and what to do if you want to get off hormonal birth control but don't know where to start.Kylah is dedicated to helping women understand their bodies, balance their hormones, and thrive without relying on hormonal birth control. After suffering from years of debilitating gut pain and being misdiagnosed with IBS, Kylah discovered the connection between her symptoms and hormonal birth control. Through a journey of dietary changes, including experimenting with the carnivore diet and embracing whole foods, she managed to heal her gut, restore her natural cycle, and even alleviate her Tourettes symptoms without medication. Now, Kylah empowers women with knowledge about their cycles, fertility awareness, and natural approaches to reproductive health.Timestamps:[00:00] Introduction[04:05] Doctors offering no real solutions[04:55] Daily smoothies that made symptoms worse[05:45] Discovering the carnivore diet[06:20] First experience fasting and cutting vegetables[07:30] Seeing a functional medicine doctor[08:00] Learning how birth control impacts gut health[08:30] First steps off birth control[09:00] Realizing she didn't understand her cycle[09:35] Learning about ovulation and progesterone[10:35] Only fertile five days a month[11:00] Overview of the three phases of the menstrual cycle[11:30] What happens during the follicular phase[12:15] Explaining ovulation in simple terms[13:00] How sperm timing affects pregnancy[13:45] The role of the luteal phase and progesterone[15:30] Understanding the purpose of each phase[17:30] Using fertility awareness as birth control[18:10] How tracking helped her avoid pregnancy[19:20] Why natural pregnancy prevention works[20:00] Her thoughts on cycle syncing trends[20:30] What Kylah eats in a typical day[21:00] Why she stopped eating carnivore long-term[21:30] Intuitive eating instead of strict rules[23:00] Why she avoids most grains[23:30] What her coffee includes every morning[25:00] How cravings are tied to gut bacteria[26:15] What ancestral nutrition means to her[26:45] Why lab-made food doesn't make sense[27:20] Gut health and family lineage[29:30] Focusing on micronutrients over calories[31:50] Having Tourettes and managing it naturally[34:30] Clean eating drastically improved symptoms[36:30] Advocating for yourself when the system doesn't help[39:00] How to talk to your doctor about quitting birth control[40:30] How to support your body post birth control[41:15] Your body was designed to cycle naturally[42:00] Your period comes back when the body is readyIf you want to learn more about Kylah's work, follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her YouTube channel.Resources Mentioned:Taking Charge of Your Fertility by Toni Weschler | BookJP Sears podcast episode with Paul Saladino | PodcastForce of Nature Meats | WebsiteThe Intentional Health Podcast with Kylah Smook | Podcast
We weren't always label-reading, health-conscious moms. In college, it was all partying and zero concern for ingredients. But life hit hard—chronic illness, symptoms with no answers, and desperate searches for real solutions. What we found changed everything.
Welcome to Moms Unbothered, hosted by Mary Kate Kilfoy & Jordan Dixon. We dive into low-toxic living, holistic health, and conscious parenting—without overwhelm. Whether you’re crunchy or just curious, tune in weekly for expert interviews, real talk, and tips to take back control of your family’s health.