Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsThe Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

Adam Graham
ArtsPerforming Arts
The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)
Latest episode

437 episodes

  • The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

    Dragnet: The Big Hands (EP4914)

    2/19/2026 | 38 mins.
    Todays Mystery: A woman is found strangled to death in a hotel room, and Friday and Romero have to figure out who she was and who killed her.

    Original Radio Broadcast Date: November 22, 1951

    Originating from Hollywood

    Starring: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday, Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero, Herb Butterfield

    Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.net

    Patreon Supporter of the Day: Dianne, Patreon supporter since July 2023.

    Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.

    Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715

    Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.net

    Give us a call at 208-991-4783

    Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectives

    Follow us on Twitter @radiodetectives
  • The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

    Dragnet: The Big Bungalow (EP4909)

    2/12/2026 | 34 mins.
    Today's Mystery: Joe Friday and Ben Romero receive a tip from an informant on the identity of a burglar.

    Original Radio Broadcast Date: November 15, 1951

    Originating from Hollywood

    Starring: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday; Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero

    Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.net

    Patreon Supporter of the Day: Lisa, Patreon suppiorter since August 2025.

    Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.

    Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715

    Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.net

    Give us a call at 208-991-4783

    Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectives

    Follow us on Twitter @radiodetectives
  • The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

    Dragnet: The Big Hit and Run Killer (EP4904)

    2/05/2026 | 32 mins.
    Today's Mystery: Joe Friday seeks a hit-and-run driver.

    Original Radio Broadcast Date: November 8, 1951

    Originating from Hollywood

    Starring: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday; Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero; Herb Butterfield

    Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.net

    Patreon Supporter of the Day: Jan, Patreon supporter since December 2019.

    Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.

    Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715

    Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.net

    Give us a call at 208-991-4783

    Become one of our friends on Facebook.

    Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectives

    Follow us on Twitter@radiodetectives
  • The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

    Dragnet: The Big Lease (EP4899)

    1/29/2026 | 32 mins.
    Todays Mystery: Joe Friday and Ben Romero investigate the disappeared of a widower, who recently lost his wife.

    Original Radio Broadcast Date: November 1, 1951

    Originating from Hollywood

    Starred: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday, Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero

    Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.net

    Patreon Supporter of the Day: Neil, Patreon supporter since September 2016

    Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.

    Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715

    Take the listener survey…http://survey.greatdetectives.net

    Give us a call 208-991-4783

    Become one of our friends on Facebook.

    Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectives

    Follow us on Twitter@radiodetectives
  • The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

    Dragnet: The Big Market (EP4894)

    1/22/2026 | 32 mins.
    Todays Mystery: A string of supermarket robberies rocks Los Angeles.

    Original Radio Broadcast Date: October 25, 1951

    Originating from Hollywood

    Starred: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday, Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero, Herb Butterfield

    Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.net

    Patreon Supporter of the Day:John, Patreon supporter since September 2015

    Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.

    Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715

    Take the listener survey…http://survey.greatdetectives.net

    Give us a call 208-991-4783Become one of our friends on Facebook.

    Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectives

    Follow us on Twitter@radiodetectives

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

Host Adam Graham makes his second journey through every episode of Dragnet as well as quite a few bonus episodes and programs.
Podcast website
ArtsPerforming Arts

Listen to The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio), Daily Rosary Meditations | Catholic Prayers and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio): Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Volume 1
    The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Volume 1
    Fiction, Drama, Arts, Performing Arts
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.6.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2026 - 2:20:33 PM
A company fromMADSACK