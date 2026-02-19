The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

Todays Mystery: A woman is found strangled to death in a hotel room, and Friday and Romero have to figure out who she was and who killed her.
Original Radio Broadcast Date: November 22, 1951
Originating from Hollywood
Starring: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday, Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero, Herb Butterfield
