The Great Detectives Present Dragnet (Old Time Radio)

Todays Mystery: A woman is found strangled to death in a hotel room, and Friday and Romero have to figure out who she was and who killed her.



Original Radio Broadcast Date: November 22, 1951



Originating from Hollywood



Starring: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday, Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero, Herb Butterfield



