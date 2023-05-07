The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Volume 1

Enjoy the first three seasons of the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio from 2009-12 including more than 750 old-time radio mysteries, Let George Do It, Sherloc...

Enjoy the first three seasons of the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio from 2009-12 including more than 750 old-time radio mysteries, Let George Do It, Sherloc...

Release Date: September 5, 2012George tries to break up a vicious gang of loan sharks.Original Air Date: January 7, 1952Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.netSupport the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.netMail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netCheck out all our social media links and connect with us at http://www.greatdetectives.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5599688/advertisement

Release Date: September 6, 2012Sherlock Holmes investigates the theft of the crown jewels from the Tower of London.Original Air Date: December 12,1948Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.netSupport the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.netMail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netCheck out all our social media links and connect with us at http://www.greatdetectives.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5599688/advertisement

Release Date: September 7, 2012Johnny investigates the death of a man who rents boats. The prime suspect is his partner.Original Air Date: December 8, 1953Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.netSupport the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.netMail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netCheck out all our social media links and connect with us at http://www.greatdetectives.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5599688/advertisement

Release Date: September 8, 2012Pete Kelly’s old mentor escapes prison and is tagged for a murder rap. And everyone assumes Pete knows where is.Audition Recorded: February 1951Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.netSupport the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.netMail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netCheck out all our social media links and connect with us at http://www.greatdetectives.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5599688/advertisement

Release Date: September 10, 2012Race is hired to protect plans for a new family style aircraft.Original Air Date: April 23,1949Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.netSupport the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.netMail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netCheck out all our social media links and connect with us at http://www.greatdetectives.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5599688/advertisement

About The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Volume 1

Enjoy the first three seasons of the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio from 2009-12 including more than 750 old-time radio mysteries, Let George Do It, Sherlock Holmes, Yours Truly Johnny Dollar, Box 13, The Thin Man, the Abbotts, Barrie Craig, Frank Race, Pat Novak, Jeff Regan, Father Brown, Rogue's Gallery, Nero Wolfe as well as several other programs and specials.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5599688/advertisement