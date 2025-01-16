About Lost in Mexico

COMING JAN 22 - What if your dream trip to Mexico turned into a fight for your freedom? When friends Sally (Lucy May Barker) and Rachel (Olivia Darnley), on a backpacking holiday in Mexico, claim they have been robbed, the police decide to search their hotel room to check. What they discover changes the course of the girls’ lives. A four-part full-cast coming-of-age audio drama from Goldhawk Crime.Binge all episodes of LOST IN MEXICO exclusively and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting www.wondery.com/links/lost-in-mexico.Cast:Rachel - Olivia DarnleySally - Lucy May BarkerThe Policeman - Joaquin CosioThe Lawyer - Enrique ArreolaEduardo - Emilio SavinniAuntie Claudia - Norma AngelicaAna - Aida LopezAlejandro - Israël IslasRachel’s Mother - Saskia WickhamDiego - Diego HernandezThe American Girl - Karla SouzaOther parts: Brian Alvarez, Rubén Olivarez, Claudia Nin, Patricia Madrid, Sebastián Policanti and Leon OckendenProduction:Sound Design - Steve Bond & Rodrigo Hernández CruzProduction Manager in Mexico - David Psalmon, assisted by Patricia MadridProducer – Nadir KhanWritten by - Ingeborg TopsøeCreated and Directed by John Scott Dryden