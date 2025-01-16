About Pandemic

COMING JAN 22 - A devastating global outbreak engulfs the world’s most populous cities… and unlocks a terrible secret. “Red Eye” a new flu-like virus engulfs the most populous cities around the world. It starts with eye itch, then bleeding, quickly followed by blindness and death. An infectious disease specialist, in Bangkok, Thailand for a conference, is invited to help contain an outbreak of local bird flu; in the UK a civil servant investigates the suicide of a government scientist; and a teacher re-connecting with his ex-girlfriend finds himself drawn into a deadly game of environmental espionage. A new six-part podcast thriller by John Scott Dryden about the secrets people keep and the sacrifices they make…to save the world. From Goldhawk Crime.Binge all episodes of PANDEMIC exclusively and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting www.wondery.com/links/pandemic.Cast:Episode 1 & 2 - “The Present”:Jan - Ben DanielsKanya - Sasapin SiriwanijDr Ahmai - Pawit MahasarinandMinister Laksan - Danai ThiangdhamSumi - Jaturachai SrichanwanpenOther parts - Ellie Marleen, Ulli Schneider, Chanida Yasiri, Teerawat Mulvilai, Jarunun Phantachat,Ornanong Thaisriwong, Kosin Pomiam, Soontorn Meesri, Andrea Lowe and Marene VanholkEpisodes 3 & 4 - “The Future”:Diane - Emily BeechamMark - Keir CharlesMary - Alison SteadmanFather John - Ian HughesRebecca - Mia JenkinsAmit - Munir KhairdinOther parts - Paul Slack, Andrea Lowe and Charlie MortonEpisode 5 & 6 - “The Past”:Richard - Paul FoxJosh - Michael MaloneyAnna - Marene VanholkTariq - Pushpinder ChaniAnna’s mum - Louis JamesonVictor - Lars Arentz-HansenOther parts - Paul Slack, Charlie Morton, Andrea Lowe, Mia Jenkins, Munir KhairdinProduction Credits:Production Manager - Jarunan Phantachat & Sarah TomblingSound Recordist - Ayush AhujaSound Design - Steve BondMusic - Sacha PutnamProducer - Nadir KhanExecutive Producer - Gordon HouseCreated and directed by John Scott DrydenRecorded in Bangkok, Thailand and London, England