Something stinks in the Bitcherton household…SCANDAL!Bitcherton is an improvised comedy podcast inspired by the stories of Jane Austen that tells the tale of a wealthy family's secrets, scandals… and shenanigans.To hear the cast talkback and to read Lady Bigg-Wither's in-world gossip sheet, visit us at our PatreonCredits:Cassie Willson as Lady Patience Bitcherton Carolyn Page as Gwendoline BitchertonAlex Song-Xia as Ester "Estie" BitchertonIfy Nwadiwe as Vicar Glennwald DevoutlyBrian Flaherty as Davis DevoutlyKatie Marovitch as Violet BitchertonFeaturing Guest Star Raphael ChestangInspired by Good Society by StorybrewersSpecial Thanks to Dr. Emily FriedmanProduced by Elliot DavisAssociate Producers: Judith Hepworth, Zac Zane Nelson, Andrew SechenEditing and Sound Design by Brian FlahertyTheme Song by BE/HOLDAdditional Music and SFX courtesy of Artlist.ioProduced by Many Sided Media
51:25
Announcement: Premiere & Patreon
Bitcherton Season 1 Premieres Wednesday November 13th!Join our Patreon to get access to:Ad-free EpisodesSpilling the Tea cast talkback showThe Lady Bigg-Withers Gossip SheetOccasional bonus goodies
1:59
Episode 1 | A Seed of Scandal...
Lady Patience Bitcherton has unwed daughters, nosy neighbors, awful country cousins, and now, a body to hide. Will the Bitcherton's secrets leak onto the pages of Lady Bigg-Withers gossip rag? Or will her pen skewer their good name forever? Oh bits! What a predicament!PRE-SAVE THE KICKSTARTERBitcherton is an improvised comedy podcast inspired by the stories of Jane Austen that tells the tale of a wealthy family's secrets, scandals… and shenanigans.
46:33
[Trailer] Bitcherton
Bitcherton is an improvised comedy podcast inspired by the stories of Jane Austen that tells the tale of a wealthy family's secrets, scandals, and shenanigans.CastBrian FlahertyKatie MarovitchIfy NwadiweCarolyn PageAlex Song-XiaCassie WillsonOriginal Theme Song by BE/HOLDThis is a Many Sided Media production.