Episode 1 | A Seed of Scandal...

Lady Patience Bitcherton has unwed daughters, nosy neighbors, awful country cousins, and now, a body to hide. Will the Bitcherton’s secrets leak onto the pages of Lady Bigg-Withers gossip rag? Or will her pen skewer their good name forever? Oh bits! What a predicament!PRE-SAVE THE KICKSTARTERBitcherton is an improvised comedy podcast inspired by the stories of Jane Austen that tells the tale of a wealthy family’s secrets, scandals… and shenanigans.Credits:Cassie Willson as Lady Patience Bitcherton Carolyn Page as Gwendoline BitchertonAlex Song-Xia as Ester “Estie” BitchertonIfy Nwadiwe as Vicar Glennwald DevoutlyBrian Flaherty as Davis DevoutlyKatie Marovitch as Violet BitchertonInspired by Good Society by StorybrewersProduced by Elliot DavisEditing and Sound Design by Brian FlahertyTheme Song by BE/HOLDAdditional Music and SFX courtesy of Artlist.ioProduced by Many Sided MediaAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands