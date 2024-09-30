Radulf arrives in Enosis after a long journey through the bloody fang of the Canli Chenese. But he is not long able to enjoy the city's wonders before duty calls.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
59:21
THORB - Case 009 - Addendum A - Ashmedai and the Shadim
As he departs the devastated township of Agnis, Radulf ponders the nature of the old Nagific Pantheon and recounts what little he can recall of the Shadim known as Ashmedai
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
17:32
THORB - Case 009 - Ashmedai's Blessing
The village of Agnis, an outpost of Enosis, has fallen to an archaic virus, causing Radulf to reconsider the nature of his Quarry.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
41:18
THORB - Aleph Cases - 001 - The Gnawing Flesh
Aleph cases are those that came before Raedulf's discovery of the Shiga Machine. Brief episodes depicting old case studies from Red's past. With no order or firm canon to speak of, these will largely be from memory.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
18:26
THORB - Case 008 - The Village of the Stone Men
Radulf has departed Zhostok in pursuit of "Patient Zero" but en route he discovers an abandoned village filled with black statues.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
A Horror anthology and medical mystery. Contained herein are The Heresies of Radulf Burntwine. Follow the Titular monk-turned-medical-investigator as he uncovers the blasphemous truth of a plague ridden world: ours is not a loving God and we are not its favored children.