Zachary Golden
  • THORB - Case 010 - The Danse Macabre
    Radulf arrives in Enosis after a long journey through the bloody fang of the Canli Chenese. But he is not long able to enjoy the city's wonders before duty calls. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    59:21
  • THORB - Case 009 - Addendum A - Ashmedai and the Shadim
    As he departs the devastated township of Agnis, Radulf ponders the nature of the old Nagific Pantheon and recounts what little he can recall of the Shadim known as Ashmedai Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    17:32
  • THORB - Case 009 - Ashmedai's Blessing
    The village of Agnis, an outpost of Enosis, has fallen to an archaic virus, causing Radulf to reconsider the nature of his Quarry. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    41:18
  • THORB - Aleph Cases - 001 - The Gnawing Flesh
    Aleph cases are those that came before Raedulf's discovery of the Shiga Machine. Brief episodes depicting old case studies from Red's past. With no order or firm canon to speak of, these will largely be from memory. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    18:26
  • THORB - Case 008 - The Village of the Stone Men
    Radulf has departed Zhostok in pursuit of "Patient Zero" but en route he discovers an abandoned village filled with black statues. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    48:41

About The Heresies Of Radulf Burntwine

A Horror anthology and medical mystery. Contained herein are The Heresies of Radulf Burntwine. Follow the Titular monk-turned-medical-investigator as he uncovers the blasphemous truth of a plague ridden world: ours is not a loving God and we are not its favored children.
