The note on Nan's desk says: "Look in Room 14633. Use the card. Don't ever say I'm not helpful." The card that came with it is burning a hole in her hand. It might be the answer to everything, the key to all of Metropolis. Or maybe it just opens the door to more trouble...
46:21
Episode 3: For Those Who Know That He Existed
So Nan made it to Metropolis, somehow. Now what she realizes is that she is alone in the chaos. She has no leads, no friends, and nowhere to start in the city. But maybe the city already knows where it wants to start with her...
53:13
Episode 2: For Those Who Know She's Not Goldie Grozny
It's been weeks, and no word from Stanley, just the clanging sounds of that ominous recording echoing in Nan's ears. Was it a taunt? What was it, exactly? There is nothing in the world that Nan wants to do more than to go figure it out and find Stan, but there's one problem: he was in Metropolis, and one does not simply walk into Metropolis. Until one morning, Zora arrives in the office with an envelope...
44:52
Episode 1: For Those Still in The Bull Powered City
Things aren't great in Arnhem. Nobody seems that interested in putting back together what the war has blasted apart, and now the city has started smelling like literal horse manure. All anyone has to look forward to are dispatches from Metropolis - that mysterious, shining, robot-powered city in the Arctic where everyone seems to have it all figured out.But do they? The Arnhem Fact-Gazette newspaper has a man on the ground there - Stanley Bronfels - but he's just a sportswriter, and he's definitely not being encouraged to dig for muck when there are diamonds to swallow and magic robots to describe. But Stan's best friend is Nan Kanally - the ace reporter for the paper back in Arnhem - and she has a way of getting you to do things you might not ordinarily do. That's why Stan likes her so much. Does he know what she's about to get him into?
59:14
Metropolis, The Audio Drama - Trailer
Metropolis, The Audio Drama - Trailer
A murder mystery in neon utopia. An audio drama, by Lux Radium. While ace reporter Nan Kanally and the rest of the world struggle through post-war poverty, Metropolis has assembled a neon utopia on an icy, distant island. It’s an electronic heaven made possible by a fleet of astonishing autonomous robots. But Metropolis holds its secrets tightly. The only word that gets out is from the few reporters they invite. One of them is Nan’s best friend, the sportswriter Stanley Bronfels. But when Stanley disappears, it falls to Nan to discover the secrets of Metropolis… or find oblivion herself.