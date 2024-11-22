Episode 1: For Those Still in The Bull Powered City

Things aren't great in Arnhem. Nobody seems that interested in putting back together what the war has blasted apart, and now the city has started smelling like literal horse manure. All anyone has to look forward to are dispatches from Metropolis - that mysterious, shining, robot-powered city in the Arctic where everyone seems to have it all figured out.But do they? The Arnhem Fact-Gazette newspaper has a man on the ground there - Stanley Bronfels - but he's just a sportswriter, and he's definitely not being encouraged to dig for muck when there are diamonds to swallow and magic robots to describe. But Stan's best friend is Nan Kanally - the ace reporter for the paper back in Arnhem - and she has a way of getting you to do things you might not ordinarily do. That's why Stan likes her so much. Does he know what she's about to get him into?