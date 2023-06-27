Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Academy

Podcast Academy
Academy

Wondery | AT WILL MEDIA
Welcome to Bishop Gray Academy, a world of high-stakes and cut-throat competition.Academy, a riveting coming-of-age audio drama co-produced by AT WILL MEDIA and...
Fiction
Available Episodes

  • Introducing: Academy
    Welcome to Bishop Gray Academy, a world of high-stakes and cut-throat competition.Academy, a riveting coming-of-age audio drama co-produced by AT WILL MEDIA and Wondery, follows the story of Ava Richards, a scholarship student who transfers to Bishop Gray, one of the most elite and competitive boarding schools in America.As Ava tries to find her place in this high-pressure environment, she soon crosses paths with an underground society known as The Night of the Wolf, which caters to the school's wealthiest students and enforces strict secrecy. With trust in short supply, Ava must navigate a dangerous and alluring world where friendships will be tested, romances will bloom, and ambitions cut short. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/27/2023
    2:30

About Academy

Welcome to Bishop Gray Academy, a world of high-stakes and cut-throat competition.Academy, a riveting coming-of-age audio drama co-produced by AT WILL MEDIA and Wondery, follows the story of Ava Richards, a scholarship student who transfers to Bishop Gray, one of the most elite and competitive boarding schools in America.As Ava tries to find her place in this high-pressure environment, she soon crosses paths with an underground society known as The Night of the Wolf, which caters to the school's wealthiest students and enforces strict secrecy. With trust in short supply, Ava must navigate a dangerous and alluring world where friendships will be tested, romances will bloom, and ambitions cut short. 
