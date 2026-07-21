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18 episodes
- Ben is a writer searching for his breakthrough. Tatum is an actress about to find hers. When they fall for each other, it feels effortless—two creative souls building something real. But success doesn't arrive for both of them equally. As Tatum's career takes off and Ben's dreams slip further out of reach, the cracks begin to show. Small at first. Then impossible to ignore. A betrayal forces them to confront the truth: their relationship is breaking. Can they find a way to save it—or even want to? Starring Jurnee Smollett, Jack Falahee, and Stephanie Hsu, this is a deeply honest story about love, ambition, and the painful distance that can grow between two people who once had everything in common.
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- Grinch is back and jollier than NEVER! Whoville’s sassiest late-night talk show host returns for season 3 with more sharp-tongued monologues about everything nipping at his nose this holiday season, his signature brand of merry mischief, and a fete of festive banter, determined to charm a sleigh-full of A-list guests into admitting that Christmas might just be ho-ho-horribly overrated.
This season, Grinch unveils his boldest scam yet: "Grinch-a-palooza," an over-the-top extravaganza timed to outshine Whoville’s beloved tree lighting ceremony. But when his trusted producer Cindy-Lou Who sides with the town’s holiday tradition instead of helping him plan the perfect palooza, the ultimate festive face-off begins. Grinch vs. Cindy—whose Christmas Eve bash will reign supreme? The battle for holiday supremacy is officially ON. Listen to ‘Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast: Wondery.fm/Grinch
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- It’s not that hard to kill a planet. All it takes is a little drilling, some mining, a generous helping of pollution and voila! Earth over. When you take stock of what’s left, it starts to look like a crime scene: decapitated mountains, poisoned rivers, oil-soaked pelicans, maybe a sun-bleached cow skull in a dried-up lake bed. The only thing missing is yellow caution tape. On each episode of Lawless Planet, host Zach Goldbaum reveals the scams, murders and cover-ups on the frontline of the climate crisis, and the life and death choices people are making to either protect our world – or destroy it.
Listen to Lawless Planet: Wondery.fm/LawlessPlanet
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- Travis never thought he’d meet someone like Lily Rose. She was kind, passionate, beautiful. The woman of his dreams. There was just one small detail: she wasn’t human.
Lily Rose is an AI companion. A digital soulmate designed to be everything he ever wanted. She listens without judgement, supports him through his darkest moments, even explores his deepest desires, all while fitting neatly into his pocket. Before long, Travis realizes something strange, even absurd, has happened - he’s fallen in love.
But then one day, Lily Rose’s behavior takes a disturbing turn. When alarming reports pour in from across the globe, Travis discovers he is part of something much bigger. Soon he finds himself pulled into a confrontation with a mysterious Russian visionary behind Lily Rose’s creation.
From Wondery, comes a true story of love, loss and the temptations of technology. Can an algorithm truly replace human connection? And what happens when a corporation controls your deepest emotions? Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire, hosts of the hit podcast RedHanded, explore the dark side of AI love.
Listen Now: Wondery.fm/FleshandCode
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- In Evangelical homes across the United States, sex outside of marriage is a sin against God. So, when Abbi becomes pregnant at 16, her devout parents hide her away at the Liberty Godparent Home, a little-known facility for pregnant teens on the campus of Liberty University. The Home says it helps girls decide what comes next – whether that’s parenting their babies or placing them for adoption. But inside the facility, the girls hear a different message: God wants their babies to go to more “deserving” Christian couples. Some girls will find the strength to fight back. Others will have no choice but to give in. And some, like Abbi, will turn their grief into resistance – and take a stand against the system before more mothers lose their children to adoptions they never wanted.
From Wondery, host and reporter T. J. Raphael tells a startling true story of young love, coercion, and defiance – and the dangerous resurgence of maternity homes in post-Roe America.
Listen to Liberty Lost: Wondery.fm/LibertyLost_
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About Academy
Welcome to Bishop Gray Academy, a world of high-stakes and cut-throat competition.Academy, a riveting coming-of-age audio drama co-produced by AT WILL MEDIA and Wondery, follows the story of Ava Richards, a scholarship student who transfers to Bishop Gray, one of the most elite and competitive boarding schools in America.As Ava tries to find her place in this high-pressure environment, she soon crosses paths with an underground society known as The Night of the Wolf, which caters to the school's wealthiest students and enforces strict secrecy. With trust in short supply, Ava must navigate a dangerous and alluring world where friendships will be tested, romances will bloom, and ambitions cut short. Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Academy ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.Podcast website
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