A concealed message in the Museum of Human Experience reveals a conspiracy that could change the fate of Pura.

Kemper reveals the grim and twisted birth of Pura.

A conspiracy is underfoot at the annual Gala, and Demetria's loyalty is called into question.

As details of Demetria's past come to light, the fate of Belle hangs in the balance.

About The Last City

Season One:In the climate-ravaged year of 2072, Pura stands as a miraculous green haven, a geoengineered paradise that protects lucky residents from the global catastrophes of heat domes, fires, floods, and droughts. Demetria Lopez is Pura's PR fixer, tirelessly promoting the city's idyllic image. But when she stumbles upon a dark secret that underpins Pura's existence, she must decide who and what she is willing to protect.From Wondery, the makers of Academy and Dr. Death, The Last City stars Jeannie Tirado (Fairy Tale Zero), Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New World), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Maury Sterling (Homeland), and Skye Lourie (The Pillars of the Earth).Season Two:Exiled from a world of engineered perfection, Demetria crash-lands into the brutal reality of the Outerlands. Distrusted by the defiant survivors, her only hope lies with a mysterious AGI, First Belle. But the secrets it holds could break her... or forge her into the hero she never knew she could be.