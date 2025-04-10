Powered by RND
The Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet
The Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet

FudgeMuppet
Fiction
The Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 97
  • Did You Notice This in Skyrim?
    --------  
    20:23
  • The End of a Kalpa
    --------  
    51:28
  • The Third Empire
    --------  
    53:38
  • Tin Foil Conspiracies
    --------  
    51:01
  • Ashlanders
    --------  
    46:32

About The Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet

WELCOME to the Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet. A show where we talk everything Elder Scrolls (A LOT of LORE). Your hosts are Scott, Drew & Michael.
