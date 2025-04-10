Open app
Podcasts
Fiction
The Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
The Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet
FudgeMuppet
Follow
Fiction
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 97
Did You Notice This in Skyrim?
--------
20:23
The End of a Kalpa
--------
51:28
The Third Empire
--------
53:38
Tin Foil Conspiracies
--------
51:01
Ashlanders
--------
46:32
Show more
About The Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet
WELCOME to the Elder Scrolls Podcast with FudgeMuppet. A show where we talk everything Elder Scrolls (A LOT of LORE). Your hosts are Scott, Drew & Michael.
