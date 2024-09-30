Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionScary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series
Listen to Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series in the App
Listen to Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series

Podcast Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series
Chilling Entertainment, LLC & Studio71
A multiple story, horror-themed audio storytelling podcast, spun-off from Chilling Tales for Dark Nights and its popular YouTube channel of the same name. The s...
More
FictionDramaArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 383
  • S16E08 - "Curse for What Ails You" – Scary Stories Told in the Dark
    Featured Authors: Nick Carlson, Hyde Price, and Craig Groshek. Think that new product is going to be exactly to fix all your problems? Sorry to disappoint you, but you here are three tales of purchases that didn't quite live up to expectations. In the first, a miracle skin cream has a slight problem if the directions aren't followed properly. In the second, everyone is ready to enter a new era in medicine...though they may not like where it leads. In the third, a man's tinnitus cure starts him hearing the thoughts of others...and he'll do anything to make it stop. Check out Wondery's “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stories” on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. Prime Members can listen early and ad-free on the Amazon Music app! To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/ChillingEntertainmentYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link! http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:22:44
  • S16E07 - "Later is Now" – Scary Stories Told in the Dark
    Featured Authors: Finn McCool, Craig Groshek, and Mark Leney. What lies in store in the future? Come and see with three tales from Otis and Malcolm about worlds that don't seem so glamorous on second glance. In the first, a businessman discovers his dark, oppressive existence harbors something even worse hiding in the alleyways and other dark places. In the second, an implanted brain app seems like fun and games until a mysterious individual threatens one man's security. In the third, two people find love in a time of the living dead roaming the earth...but how strong is their love, in the end? To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/ChillingEntertainmentYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link! http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:11:33
  • S16E06 - "Quite a Ride" – Scary Stories Told in the Dark
    Featured Authors: Craig Groshek, N.M Brown, and Lucretia Vastea. In tonight's episode, Malcolm's purchase of a new car sets off a series of tales regarding automotive unpleasantries. In the first, a strange natural event traps a group of drivers in a stretch of highway where some lurks in the darkness, waiting for them to step outside. In the second, a traveler discovers a town where his simple act of driving is found to be very...unmutual. In the third, a fellow who has failed his driving test numerous times finds his latest instructor has far more sinister motives in store. To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/ChillingEntertainmentYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:22:09
  • S16E05 - "Full Bags" – Scary Stories Told in the Dark
    Featured Authors: P.D. Williams, Craig Groshek, and Kyle Harrison. An autumn storm is brewing, and so Otis and Malcolm share some 'friendly' porchside stories with each other. In the first, a young boy who dreams of shadowy beings on his walls finds they can predict - or even shape - the future, and he uses this for his own purposes...until he has to face the consequences. In the second, a plane flight through some strange clouds offers the pilot and his student strange new powers...but what happens when those powers don't work how they should? In the third, an amnesic researcher finds that what he is studying beneath the ocean waves is far more sinister than anything he could have imagined. Get your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to https://www.mintmobile.com/dark To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/ChillingEntertainmentYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:59:52
  • S16E04 - "Out for the Night" – Scary Stories Told in the Dark
    Featured Authors: N.M. Brown, Craig Groshek, and Kyle Harrison. Can't wait until Halloween? Neither can Otis and Malcolm, who are serving up a couple of Halloween-themed tales to give you the creeps this season. The evening begins with a story of a family tradition with a great prize...but with that prize comes some unpleasant fine print. It continues on with a an ill-advised Halloween walk where it's not seeing something spooky that's the problem...it's not seeing it at all. Finally, it's the hottest party in town, but upstairs the host and a few guests are running an ritual with a very dark purpose. To watch the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/ChillingEntertainmentYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/ScaryStoriesPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:10:29

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series

A multiple story, horror-themed audio storytelling podcast, spun-off from Chilling Tales for Dark Nights and its popular YouTube channel of the same name. The show features master storyteller Otis Jiry and Malcolm Blackwood, and the work of dozens of independent and previously-published contributing authors. Find this and our other great programs at: https://www.simplyscarypodcast.com. We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website

Listen to Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series, The Adventure Zone and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:43:30 PM