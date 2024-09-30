Scary Stories Told in the Dark: A Horror Anthology Series

S16E08 - "Curse for What Ails You" – Scary Stories Told in the Dark

Featured Authors: Nick Carlson, Hyde Price, and Craig Groshek. Think that new product is going to be exactly to fix all your problems? Sorry to disappoint you, but you here are three tales of purchases that didn't quite live up to expectations. In the first, a miracle skin cream has a slight problem if the directions aren't followed properly. In the second, everyone is ready to enter a new era in medicine...though they may not like where it leads. In the third, a man's tinnitus cure starts him hearing the thoughts of others...and he'll do anything to make it stop.