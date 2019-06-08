Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Carrier
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Hammer Down | Episode 7
    In the Season One finale: Battered and broken, Raylene strains to reach the end of the road, and finally learns what’s in the trailer. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/20/2019
    28:06
  • Breakdown | Episode 6
    Fighting for survival, Raylene battles internal demons while grappling with external forces. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/13/2019
    20:15
  • Road Blocks | Episode 5
    Faced with mounting stakes and pressure from warring factions, Raylene must decide who she can trust.  ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/6/2019
    23:14
  • The Tail | Episode 4
    Raylene prepares to abandon her cargo, when she realizes she is not alone on the road. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/30/2019
    23:28
  • Ground Pressure | Episode 3
    Troubling issues with the trailer convince Raylene she’s hauling more than just produce. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/23/2019
    31:41

More Fiction podcasts

About Carrier

What happens when a truck driver picks up a loaded trailer, but has no idea what’s really inside? Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo journeys down a dark and lonely highway in this seven-part original scripted thriller. With immersive audio techniques that create a dimensional listening experience, the audience is strongly advised to use caution, wear headphones if possible, and listen... carefully. Produced by QCODE. Starring Cynthia Erivo. Written and Directed by Dan Blank.
Podcast website

