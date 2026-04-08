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Carrier

QCODE
ArtsFiction
Carrier
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Carrier

    Preview: Madam Ram Starring Toni Collette

    03/03/2025 | 35 mins.
    The first five episodes are available now. Subscribe today! 

    Loved, hated, and an endlessly controversial figure in modern sports, Georgia Frontiere's story is one of ambition, power, scandal, and a relentless quest for respect and legacy. Inheriting the LA RAMS after the sudden and mysterious death of her sixth husband, Georgia, once dubbed a "trophy wife," defies expectations by taking her shot at a Super Bowl trophy. MADAM RAM follows the extraordinary rise of Georgia Frontiere, played by Toni Collette, from aspiring opera singer and entertainer to a trailblazing NFL owner. Eccentric and fearless, she navigates a male-dominated world using astrological charts to guide her decisions. 

    Expect the Unexpected | Episode 1

    Georgia Rosenbloom recounts her rise to power as the Rams’ owner following her husband’s mysterious death, navigating grief, media scrutiny, and the complexities of her new role, all while preparing for the battleground that lies ahead.

    This episode contains graphic language.

    ~~~
    Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films production, created by Michelle Rosenfarb.
    ~~~
    This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters
    and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes.
    ~~~
    All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. 
    ~~~
    Follow us for more information:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia
    On X @QCODEMedia
    Visit QCODEMedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Carrier

    Hammer Down | Episode 7

    08/20/2019 | 25 mins.
    In the Season One finale: Battered and broken, Raylene strains to reach the end of the road, and finally learns what’s in the trailer.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Carrier

    Breakdown | Episode 6

    08/13/2019 | 17 mins.
    Fighting for survival, Raylene battles internal demons while grappling with external forces.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Carrier

    Road Blocks | Episode 5

    08/06/2019 | 20 mins.
    Faced with mounting stakes and pressure from warring factions, Raylene must decide who she can trust. 
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Carrier

    The Tail | Episode 4

    07/30/2019 | 20 mins.
    Raylene prepares to abandon her cargo, when she realizes she is not alone on the road.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Carrier
What happens when a truck driver picks up a loaded trailer, but has no idea what’s really inside? Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo journeys down a dark and lonely highway in this seven-part original scripted thriller. With immersive audio techniques that create a dimensional listening experience, the audience is strongly advised to use caution, wear headphones if possible, and listen... carefully. Produced by QCODE. Starring Cynthia Erivo. Written and Directed by Dan Blank.
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