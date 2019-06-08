What happens when a truck driver picks up a loaded trailer, but has no idea what’s really inside? Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo journeys dow... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Hammer Down | Episode 7
In the Season One finale: Battered and broken, Raylene strains to reach the end of the road, and finally learns what’s in the trailer.
8/20/2019
28:06
Breakdown | Episode 6
Fighting for survival, Raylene battles internal demons while grappling with external forces.
8/13/2019
20:15
Road Blocks | Episode 5
Faced with mounting stakes and pressure from warring factions, Raylene must decide who she can trust.
8/6/2019
23:14
The Tail | Episode 4
Raylene prepares to abandon her cargo, when she realizes she is not alone on the road.
7/30/2019
23:28
Ground Pressure | Episode 3
Troubling issues with the trailer convince Raylene she’s hauling more than just produce.
What happens when a truck driver picks up a loaded trailer, but has no idea what’s really inside? Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo journeys down a dark and lonely highway in this seven-part original scripted thriller. With immersive audio techniques that create a dimensional listening experience, the audience is strongly advised to use caution, wear headphones if possible, and listen... carefully.
Produced by QCODE. Starring Cynthia Erivo. Written and Directed by Dan Blank.