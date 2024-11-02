Powered by RND
The Unlikely Show

Markley Bros. Entertainment
A dark, surreal sci-fi comedy podcast featuring the unlikely adventures of a forlorn man, his laptop (which is infested by a self-absorbed artificial intelligen...
  • S1E8: The Voice in the Machine
    In the grand finale for Season One, Malex FINALLY gets to record a proper episode of his show. Of course something horrific happens when the phone starts ringing. Who—or WHAT—is lurking on the other end of the line? Will they settle for telephone pranks? Or is something more SINISTER afoot?Stay tuned for Season Two, coming soon!
    --------  
    10:38
  • S1E7: Laser Tag & Thuggery
    Snufflefungus and Mara just want to have some fun. Can they go one whole day without something DREADFUL happening?
    --------  
    12:23
  • S1E6: Horrors from the Bewildering Deep
    A horrifying monster has emerged from the deep black abyss. But don't worry, our heroes have a PLAN to deal with it! What could possibly go wrong?
    --------  
    16:04
  • S1E5: A Simple Search Goes Quite Wrong
    In this episode, our heroes find Mike's missing dog! What else do they find? HORRORS beyond mortal comprehension, that's what!
    --------  
    8:20
  • S1E4: The Case of the Missing Dog
    Apparently Snufflefungus is really going for this private detective thing. His first case? Mike's dog is missing! Will our heroes be able to find the missing dog? Why is there a giant sinkhole in the middle of Ohioville? Is Mike's dog related IN ANY WAY to Canis familiaris? Exactly NONE of these questions are answered in today's episode, but that doesn't make it any less hilarious.
    --------  
    9:21

About The Unlikely Show

A dark, surreal sci-fi comedy podcast featuring the unlikely adventures of a forlorn man, his laptop (which is infested by a self-absorbed artificial intelligence), a cartoon alien fuzzball, and a mysterious woman with inexplicable telepathic abilities.
