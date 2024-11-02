In the grand finale for Season One, Malex FINALLY gets to record a proper episode of his show. Of course something horrific happens when the phone starts ringing. Who—or WHAT—is lurking on the other end of the line? Will they settle for telephone pranks? Or is something more SINISTER afoot?Stay tuned for Season Two, coming soon!Before you go, if you're enjoying the show...Please remember to give our podcast a five star rating and leave a review on your Podcast platform of choice!Also, visit the episode page for bloopers, credits, and fun bonus content: https://unlikely.show/season-1-improbable-family/s1e8-voice-machine We would love to have you join our community.And of course, we would be delighted to have you support this production by becoming a patron!
10:38
S1E7: Laser Tag & Thuggery
Snufflefungus and Mara just want to have some fun. Can they go one whole day without something DREADFUL happening?
12:23
S1E6: Horrors from the Bewildering Deep
A horrifying monster has emerged from the deep black abyss. But don't worry, our heroes have a PLAN to deal with it! What could possibly go wrong?
16:04
S1E5: A Simple Search Goes Quite Wrong
In this episode, our heroes find Mike's missing dog! What else do they find? HORRORS beyond mortal comprehension, that's what!
8:20
S1E4: The Case of the Missing Dog
Apparently Snufflefungus is really going for this private detective thing. His first case? Mike's dog is missing! Will our heroes be able to find the missing dog? Why is there a giant sinkhole in the middle of Ohioville? Is Mike's dog related IN ANY WAY to Canis familiaris? Exactly NONE of these questions are answered in today's episode, but that doesn't make it any less hilarious.
A dark, surreal sci-fi comedy podcast featuring the unlikely adventures of a forlorn man, his laptop (which is infested by a self-absorbed artificial intelligence), a cartoon alien fuzzball, and a mysterious woman with inexplicable telepathic abilities.