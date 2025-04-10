Powered by RND
Fiction
American Hostage
American Hostage

Fiction True Crime History
American Hostage
  • Introducing: Solving JFK
    Episode 1: Prologue: Diving Down The Rabbit Hole of the JFK AssassinationMatt Crumpton decides to embark on a monumental journey... to explore and dissect the seemingly endless claims, theories, and conflicting witness accounts surrounding the John F Kennedy assassination and Lee Harvey Oswald.Check out Solving JFK wherever you listen to podcats and listen to it here.Additional Links:Website - https://www.solvingjfkpodcast.com/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/solvingjfk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/solvingjfk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/solvingjfkpodcast Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@solvingjfk Transcripts and Sources - https://www.solvingjfkpodcast.com
    16:40
  • Episode 10 | Killer Psyche: Inside the Mind of Tony Kiritsis
    In this special Killer Psyche and American Hostage crossover episode, former FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong digs into the twisted mind of the real-life Tony Kiritsis. Candice surfaces new details from Tony's past, revealing who he was before this crime and what drove him to kidnap Richard Hall, strap a gun to the back of his head, and hold him hostage for 63 hours.
    51:07
  • Episode 9 | Aftershow with Jon Hamm
    What happened to the real Tony Kiritsis after the hostage crisis? Did he and Fred Heckman ever meet again? Plus, what drew Jon Hamm to step into this world and play Fred Heckman? In this special bonus episode, join us for a roundtable discussion about the making of American Hostage, featuring Jon Hamm, Joe Perrino, director Shawn Christensen, writer CD Carpenter, and moderator G.G. Hawkins.
    46:34
  • Episode 8 | Live: On National Television
    In the season finale of American Hostage, Tony pulls Fred in closer, as the TV cameras record his last hope for retribution.Starring: Jon Hamm, Joe Perrino, Dylan Baker, Carla Gugino and Becky Ann BakerDirected by: Shawn ChristensenWritten by: CD Carpenter
    25:49
  • Episode 7 | To Kill or Not to Kill
    Tony pressures the tyrannical banking system to issue him an apology letter to read at the press conference, as Fred mentally prepares to meet Tony in person... on national television.Starring: Jon Hamm, Joe Perrino, Dylan Baker, Carla Gugino and Becky Ann BakerDirected by: Shawn ChristensenWritten by: CD Carpenterztrww9XJGk9ZaM7zRos8
Based on a true story, American Hostage stars Jon Hamm as Fred Heckman, a beloved local radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when hostage-taker, Tony Kiritsis, demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.American Hostage is an 8-episode scripted psychological thriller from Criminal Content starring Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm and directed by Academy Award® winner Shawn Christensen.
