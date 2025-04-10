Episode 10 | Killer Psyche: Inside the Mind of Tony Kiritsis

In this special Killer Psyche and American Hostage crossover episode, former FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong digs into the twisted mind of the real-life Tony Kiritsis. Candice surfaces new details from Tony's past, revealing who he was before this crime and what drove him to kidnap Richard Hall, strap a gun to the back of his head, and hold him hostage for 63 hours.