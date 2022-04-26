Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mark R. Healy
Atmospheric sci-fi stories. You might find yourself in the heart of a cyberpunk metropolis, a post-apocalyptic wasteland, or an alien world. Each story features... More
  • Special Announcement - The Road of Shadows - Season 1
    Beyond the Dark presents The Road of Shadows Season 1.  It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy.   https://theroadofshadows.com
    3/22/2023
    1:21
  • Special Announcement - The Strata - Season 8
    Beyond the Dark presents The Strata Season 8. As Carver regroups with his allies, he stumbles upon a mysterious technology that not only threatens to bring The Strata to its knees, but which may also claim thousands of innocent lives in the process. Created by Mark R. Healy and featuring an ensemble cast. http://thestratapodcast.com
    1/3/2023
    1:34
  • Special Announcement - The Strata - Season 7
    Beyond the Dark presents The Strata Season 7. Deep below the streets of The Strata, Ximena encounters a malicious force that endangers not only her fellow pump mechanics but the entire population of Dockerton as well. Created by Mark R. Healy and featuring an ensemble cast. http://thestratapodcast.com
    9/27/2022
    2:34
  • Special Announcement - The Strata - Season 6
    Beyond the Dark presents The Strata Season 6. When an ageing detective's partner undergoes some radical changes, the conflict between them jeopardises the hunt for a notorious felon. Created by Mark R. Healy and featuring an ensemble cast. http://thestratapodcast.com
    7/19/2022
    1:57
  • Special Announcement - The Strata - Season 5
    Beyond the Dark presents The Strata Season 5. When Rust is framed for a brutal crime he must find a way to clear his name as an old adversary closes the net around him. Created by Mark R. Healy and featuring an ensemble cast. http://thestratapodcast.com
    4/26/2022
    1:36

About Beyond the Dark

Atmospheric sci-fi stories. You might find yourself in the heart of a cyberpunk metropolis, a post-apocalyptic wasteland, or an alien world. Each story features its own original music score for a truly immersive experience.
