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19 episodes
- Beyond the Dark presents The Road of Shadows Season 1.
It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy.
https://theroadofshadows.com
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- For those of you who want more of The Strata, I am now introducing a mini-series that will run in alternate weeks to the main episodes.
The Strata: Luna. The daughter of a murdered businessman infiltrates the violent underworld of The Strata, forgoing a life of comfort in Highgate City as she seeks revenge against the killer. This full season mini-series takes you to previously undiscovered locations in The Strata, and features both new and existing characters from the main podcast.
Hear the full series at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Created by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Cat Protano - www.catprotano.com
Jason Churray
Rhiannon Moushall - www.rhiannonmoushall.com
Matt Surges - www.mattsurges.com
Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com
Daniel Lear
Website: http://thestratapodcast.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thestratapod
Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://markrhealy.com
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- Beyond the Dark presents an epic new sci-fi serial - The Strata.
In a dystopian city, an ageing courier is forced to go into business with an underworld ganglord in order to pay for the treatment that keeps him alive.
Created by Mark R. Healy and featuring an ensemble cast. Season 1 available now.
New episodes every two weeks.
http://thestratapodcast.com
Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-strata/id1575320449
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/74SrzrrxgGhSZMiSldMXSK
Advance Episodes available now at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
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- After a virus wipes out most of human civilisation, a few scattered survivors - one of whom carries a devastating secret - attempt to stay ahead of the cannibalistic infected.
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Death, Gun SFX
Written and produced by Mark R. Healy
Music by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Luke Wheeler
Madison Garris - www.madisongarris.com
Ray O'Hare
Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com
Nhea Durousseau
Alyssa Marteja
Shogo Miyakita
Paul Watt
Additional Voices:
Hayden Healy, Elwood Le Mura, Allen Chan, Eric Umstart, Tristan Whalen-Hughes, C. W. Gant, Caroline Cabal Coniglio, Luke Hynes, Janine Bower, Daistri, Vincent Bozzi, Christopher Coles, Geovanni, Olavoe Martinez, Devin Swafford, Anne-Marie Choon, Ellis Knight, Bradon Worton, Sarah Cannon, Lucas Bach Digmann, Scott Zimmerman, Zarek
For more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: https://theroadofshadows.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- After a virus wipes out most of human civilisation, a few scattered survivors - one of whom carries a devastating secret - attempt to stay ahead of the cannibalistic infected.
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Death, Gun SFX
Written and produced by Mark R. Healy
Music by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Luke Wheeler
Madison Garris - www.madisongarris.com
Ray O'Hare
Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com
Nhea Durousseau
Alyssa Marteja
Shogo Miyakita
Paul Watt
Additional Voices:
Hayden Healy, Elwood Le Mura, Allen Chan, Eric Umstart, Tristan Whalen-Hughes, C. W. Gant, Caroline Cabal Coniglio, Luke Hynes, Janine Bower, Daistri, Vincent Bozzi, Christopher Coles, Geovanni, Olavoe Martinez, Devin Swafford, Anne-Marie Choon, Ellis Knight, Bradon Worton, Sarah Cannon, Lucas Bach Digmann, Scott Zimmerman, Zarek
For more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: https://theroadofshadows.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Beyond the Dark
Atmospheric sci-fi stories. You might find yourself in the heart of a cyberpunk metropolis, a post-apocalyptic wasteland, or an alien world. Each story features its own original music score for a truly immersive experience.Podcast website
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