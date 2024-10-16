Powered by RND
Nocturno: Tales From the Shadows

If you think you know the scariest campfire stories, you've never heard the bone-chilling legends that hide in the shadows of Latin America. This horror antholo...
FictionSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

  • Shallow Grave: A Tale of Dr. Knoche
    A seedy tour guide who leads an Instagram-worthy excursion to the ruins of Dr. Knoche’s 19th Century hacienda in Venezuela is confronted with a choice between murder and riches when he stumbles upon the re-animated corpse of Dr. Knoche himself.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    34:09
  • Love Spell: A Tale of The Nagualli
    After a painful breakup, a young woman in Oaxaca, Mexico purchases a love spell to help her move on, but haunting visions reveal an unsettling connection between her and a local bruja (witch).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    31:11
  • Echoes of the Devil: A Tale of La Garita del Diablo
    A Nuyorican TikToker ventures into the infamous area of La Perla in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico to film content at a guard house from the 1600s where it is rumored the devil takes souls, but instead gets caught in a hidden world of vengeful Taino spirits.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    24:45
  • Cerro de Oro: A Tale of Xibalba
    When a group of Goop-like holistic tourists explore a forbidden ruin in Guatemala, their quest for spiritual enlightenment becomes a deadly game of survival, pinning them against supernatural forces of the Underworld.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    32:23
  • Nighttime Harvest: A Tale of The Pishtaco
    In New York City, a young Peruvian woman's American Dream is cut short when a Peruvian monster disguised as an American man comes into her life... and after her fat.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    26:20

About Nocturno: Tales From the Shadows

If you think you know the scariest campfire stories, you’ve never heard the bone-chilling legends that hide in the shadows of Latin America. This horror anthology will transport you to various Latin American countries where age-old stories are given a modern twist that are guaranteed to keep you up at night. Dare to creep south of the border… and fear what you hear.
