In New York City, a young Peruvian woman's American Dream is cut short when a Peruvian monster disguised as an American man comes into her life... and after her fat.

When a group of Goop-like holistic tourists explore a forbidden ruin in Guatemala, their quest for spiritual enlightenment becomes a deadly game of survival, pinning them against supernatural forces of the Underworld.

A Nuyorican TikToker ventures into the infamous area of La Perla in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico to film content at a guard house from the 1600s where it is rumored the devil takes souls, but instead gets caught in a hidden world of vengeful Taino spirits.

After a painful breakup, a young woman in Oaxaca, Mexico purchases a love spell to help her move on, but haunting visions reveal an unsettling connection between her and a local bruja (witch).

A seedy tour guide who leads an Instagram-worthy excursion to the ruins of Dr. Knoche's 19th Century hacienda in Venezuela is confronted with a choice between murder and riches when he stumbles upon the re-animated corpse of Dr. Knoche himself.

About Nocturno: Tales From the Shadows

If you think you know the scariest campfire stories, you’ve never heard the bone-chilling legends that hide in the shadows of Latin America. This horror anthology will transport you to various Latin American countries where age-old stories are given a modern twist that are guaranteed to keep you up at night. Dare to creep south of the border… and fear what you hear.