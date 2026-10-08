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15 episodes
- A father of four is gunned down while defending his girlfriend during a brutal home invasion.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow The First 48 to never miss a case! The First 48 is a Crime House Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios in partnership with A&E Global Media and ITV America.
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- In Tulsa, two brothers are shot down after checking on their night cleaning crew. Detectives struggle to find a motive before the killers strike again.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow The First 48 to never miss a case! The First 48 is a Crime House Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios in partnership with A&E Global Media and ITV America.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Crime House Originals Clues, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Crime House 24/7, Murder True Crime Stories, and more wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow us on Social
YouTube: @crimehousestudios
Instagram: @Crimehouse
TikTok: @Crimehouse
Facebook: @crimehousestudios
X: @crimehousemedia
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Introducing WHAT THE FACT with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy, a new Rewind podcast!09/30/2026 | 38 mins.Fun fact: Did you know Jaws almost never existed because the shark kept sinking while filming? That is Connor Tomlinson just getting started. If that sounds fascinating, you are going to love Rewind Studios’ new podcast out now called WHAT THE FACT hosted by Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy. It’s produced by the same team that brings you The First 48.
Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true facts every week and tell you the full story behind each one. Nothing is off limits. Myths and monsters. Forgotten scandals. Accidental discoveries. Untold stories behind the songs everyone knows. Disasters that sound made up but absolutely happened. Carter sets the scene and Connor makes you fall in love with history.
The wildest stuff is real, and the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday.
What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios.
Listen and Follow: https://pod.link/6811124906
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- When a 15-year-old boy is murdered after getting in over his head, detectives hope a Snapchat message can lead them to his killer.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow The First 48 to never miss a case! The First 48 is a Crime House Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios in partnership with A&E Global Media and ITV America.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Crime House Originals Clues, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Crime House 24/7, Murder True Crime Stories, and more wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow us on Social
YouTube: @crimehousestudios
Instagram: @Crimehouse
TikTok: @Crimehouse
Facebook: @crimehousestudios
X: @crimehousemedia
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- A young man is shot dead while walking home and rumors swirl about who could have wanted him dead.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow The First 48 to never miss a case! The First 48 is a Crime House Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios in partnership with A&E Global Media and ITV America.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Crime House Originals Clues, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Crime House 24/7, Murder True Crime Stories, and more wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow us on Social
YouTube: @crimehousestudios
Instagram: @Crimehouse
TikTok: @Crimehouse
Facebook: @crimehousestudios
X: @crimehousemedia
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The First 48
For homicide detectives, their chance of solving a murder is cut in half if they don’t get a lead within the first 48 hours.Adapted from the hit A+E true crime series The First 48, Crime House Studios brings you the podcast that drops you inside that critical window: the interrogations, the dead ends, and the breakthroughs that crack a case wide open. Each week, we revisit a landmark investigation from the franchise, pairing its signature investigative depth with immersive, long-form storytelling built for your ears.Real detectives. Real cases. Real stakes. New episodes every Thursday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts. Presented by Crime House Studios, A+E Global Media, and ITV America.Podcast website
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