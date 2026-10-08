Fun fact: Did you know Jaws almost never existed because the shark kept sinking while filming? That is Connor Tomlinson just getting started. If that sounds fascinating, you are going to love Rewind Studios’ new podcast out now called WHAT THE FACT hosted by Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy. It’s produced by the same team that brings you The First 48.

Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true facts every week and tell you the full story behind each one. Nothing is off limits. Myths and monsters. Forgotten scandals. Accidental discoveries. Untold stories behind the songs everyone knows. Disasters that sound made up but absolutely happened. Carter sets the scene and Connor makes you fall in love with history.

The wildest stuff is real, and the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday.

What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios.

Listen and Follow: https://pod.link/6811124906



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