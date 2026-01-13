UNSETTLING Mysteries That Still Don’t Have Answers
1/12/2026 | 26 mins.
Every strange case in this world begins with a report that doesn't match the environment around it. There's a witness, a recording or just a detail that shouldn't be there. And when enough of those details get reported, people have no choice but to take a second look , though even then, there's often no clear answers.
TERRIFYING Premonitions That Actually Came True
1/05/2026 | 27 mins.
Every once in a while, someone gets a feeling they can't explain. It's Not fear or nerves, it's something deeper. And sometimes it's more than just a feeling. It's a future disaster that's about to happen?
BEST of STRANGE & SCARY Mysteries of The Year - 2025
12/29/2025 | 55 mins.
Welcome Everybody to the strange and Scary Mysteries of the YEAR where we take all the craziest stories from all around the world and lay them on out here for you to check out. Thanks for tuning in and all the support throughout this year, it means a lot to all of us here at Scary Mysteries. It's been a wild 2025 so sit back, relax and let's get into it… Here are the Strange & Scary Mysteries of the Year 2025. 10. Brenda Powell - https://youtu.be/P9vcPhzizqw 9. Vanished In Plain Sight - https://youtu.be/VcIUGMyTovc 8. The Beast Of Bray Road - https://youtu.be/wydvLN0dbJc 7. The New England Serial Killer - https://youtu.be/lHB_-flyRts 6. The Tonto Triangle - https://youtu.be/wcLFzKM5xX0 5. The Fledgling Serial Killer - https://youtu.be/tx7euLMIASk 4. The Great Basin Murders - https://youtu.be/p7XiC5qe5M8 3. The Devil's Daughter - https://youtu.be/ZPybvV8j4YU 2. Did Toxic Waste Create Serial Killers? - https://youtu.be/MAdF9dtRabU 1. Unknown Number - https://youtu.be/W8f5SpAs1x4
STRANGE & SCARY Mysteries of The Month - DEC. 2025
12/22/2025 | 27 mins.
Welcome everybody to the strange and scary mysteries of the month where we find the creepiest true crime stories from all around the world currently going down and lay them out here for you to check out.
Strangest MURDER Mysteries of The Year - 2025
12/15/2025 | 55 mins.
Today we're sharing a vault of True Crime cases from the entire year, that you guys found the most interesting. There's something for everyone today so I hope you all enjoy it and have a happy and safe new year to come. 10. The Brown's Chicken Massacre - https://youtu.be/-tgnchD7UFQ 9. The Mystery of Rebecca Coriam - https://youtu.be/lN-N_5U5WSw 8. Who Killed Alonzo? - https://youtu.be/lAmNMUGx2aY 7. Holly Branagan - https://youtu.be/ZPcjD6Pp59E 6. The Strange Death of Morgan - https://youtu.be/VcIUGMyTovc 5. The Mystery of Wanda Mays - https://youtu.be/_-ypaTHU7vY 4. Indonesia's Most Gruesome Cold Case - https://youtu.be/zGPkNApr_tY 3. Shaw Creek Killer - https://youtu.be/2aU6ahWIkkM 2. The Hunt for Faryion Wardrip - https://youtu.be/jDHVpAEhF9w 1. The Pond and The Barrel - https://youtu.be/4dvrwtwKUo4
