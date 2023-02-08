About The Soul Lounge Cafe

About The Soul Lounge Cafe

About The Soul Lounge Cafe

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Soul Lounge Café was created as a musical outlet for lovers of good music. There are a lot of artist out there that don’t have an outlet to get their music heard and hopefully we can be a conduit to getting their music airplay. In the Soul Lounge Café you will not hear the same 10 songs rotated every hour that you hear on regular radio. You will hear your favorite artist and deep album cuts that never made the airwaves. This station is for the sophisticated listener with distinguishing taste. Download our app and take us with you. You can find us in the Google Play Store for your Android Phone or In the App store for your IOS device (Iphone, Ipad) . You can also find us on the Tune-in App. Now that you’ve found us, tell a friend to tell a friend!

