About WSBB-FM - WSB Radio

WSB Radio is a news/talk radio station based in Atlanta, Georgia. It serves the greater Atlanta area. WSB's programming includes local and national news, traffic updates, and a variety of talk shows covering a wide range of topics, including politics, sports, finance, and entertainment. Tune in to WSB Radio for the latest news and information, as well as engaging conversation and debate. WSBB is the flagship radio for the University of Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, carrying all Bulldogs football and basketball games.

