About Star 94.1 Atlanta

Star 94.1 Atlanta is a popular FM radio station serving the Atlanta, Georgia area. It is owned by Entercom Communications Corp., one of the largest radio broadcasting companies in the United States. The station primarily plays adult contemporary music, including hits from the 90s, 2000s, and today.



Star 94.1 Atlanta is known for its lineup of on-air personalities and shows, including the "Jeff & Jenn Show" which airs on weekday mornings. The show features Jeff Dauler and Jenn Hobby, who bring a mix of humor, pop culture, and personal stories to their listeners. Other notable shows include "Jenny's College of Hollywood Knowledge," where listeners can test their knowledge of celebrity trivia, and "The Pop Culture Show," which covers the latest trends in music, movies, and TV.



In addition to its music and entertainment programming, Star 94.1 Atlanta is also involved in various community events and initiatives. The station has partnered with local organizations to support causes such as education, health, and homelessness, and frequently hosts events and concerts for its listeners.



Overall, Star 94.1 Atlanta has established itself as a go-to destination for adult contemporary music and entertainment in the Atlanta area. With its diverse programming and community involvement, the station has built a loyal following of listeners who tune in regularly for their daily dose of music and pop culture.

