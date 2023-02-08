About WBBM Newsradio 780 AM

About WBBM Newsradio 780 AM

About WBBM Newsradio 780 AM

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WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM is Chicago’s premier all-news radio station, delivering continuous, reliable coverage of local, national, and international news. Owned by Audacy, Inc., WBBM serves the greater Chicago metropolitan area and surrounding regions, providing listeners with up-to-the-minute news, traffic, weather, and sports updates.



Broadcasting since 1924, WBBM has established itself as a trusted source of information, operating with a powerful signal that ensures clear reception across much of the Midwest. The station's studios are located at Two Prudential Plaza in downtown Chicago, and it shares facilities with sister stations such as 670 The Score and WXRT 93.1 FM.



WBBM's programming features a rigorous schedule of news segments, offering listeners continuous updates on current events. From breaking news to in-depth analysis, the station covers politics, business, health, and more. Special segments highlight investigative journalism, community stories, and expert commentary, providing a well-rounded news experience.



In addition to news, WBBM provides comprehensive traffic and weather reports, ensuring commuters and residents stay informed about road conditions and forecasts. The station also offers business news segments, keeping listeners updated on market trends and economic developments.



WBBM is the flagship radio station for the Chicago Bears (NFL), providing live play-by-play coverage, pre- and post-game analysis, and exclusive interviews. The station's sports coverage extends to other local teams and major sporting events, catering to the diverse interests of Chicago's sports enthusiasts.



Listeners can access WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM via traditional radio and online streaming. With its commitment to delivering timely news, engaging talk shows, and comprehensive sports coverage, WBBM remains a staple in Chicago's media landscape.

