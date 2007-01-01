Powered by RND
Radio StationsAmerica's Greatest 70's Hits
Playing The Greatest Hits From The 70s In Pop, Rock, Country and Disco!
JolietIllinoisUSA70sEnglish

About America's Greatest 70's Hits

America's Greatest 70's Hits is the ultimate destination for fans of classic rock and pop music from the 1970s. The station plays a wide variety of hit songs from that era, including classic tracks from artists like Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, and many more. Listeners can expect to hear a mix of rock, pop, and disco music, with a focus on songs that defined the decade.

The station features knowledgeable and passionate DJs who are experts on the music and culture of the 70s. They provide interesting facts and trivia about the songs and the artists that made them famous, giving listeners a glimpse into the history of popular music.

In addition to playing music, the station also offers a variety of shows that focus on specific themes or styles. These shows range from live performances to exclusive interviews, providing listeners with an in-depth look at the music and the artists that created it, as well as its influence on the current popular culture.

The station is perfect for anyone who loves classic rock and pop music and wants to relive the best of the 1970s. America's Greatest 70's Hits is dedicated to playing the best and most popular songs of the decade and fans are sure to find a number of their favorite songs, artists, and memories on this station. So, if you're a fan of 70s music, be sure to tune in to America's Greatest 70's Hits.

