About WFMT - Chicago Classical and Folk Music Radio 98.7 FM

About WFMT - Chicago Classical and Folk Music Radio 98.7 FM

About WFMT - Chicago Classical and Folk Music Radio 98.7 FM

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WFMT - Chicago Classical and Folk Music Radio 98.7 FM is a listener-supported radio station based in Chicago, Illinois. The station is known for its diverse range of high-quality classical and folk music programming that showcases a mix of music from the classics, to contemporary pieces and emerging artists. The station also provides a platform for new and local artists to showcase their work.



The station's programming includes live and pre-recorded concerts, operas and other musical performances, as well as shows that feature commentary, interviews and information on classical and folk music. The station offers an extensive schedule of educational programming, such as "Introductions" which provides an introduction to new and lesser-known composers and works, and "Exploring Music" which delves deeper into the works of major composers and their musical influences.



WFMT also places a strong emphasis on community involvement, frequently participating in events and fundraisers that support local arts organizations, and providing opportunities for local musicians to perform live on air and showcase their work.



The station's website also provides additional resources and information, including past shows, podcasts, live streaming, and a schedule of upcoming events and concerts.



In conclusion, WFMT - Chicago Classical and Folk Music Radio 98.7 FM is a listener-supported radio station that provides its audience with a diverse range of high-quality classical and folk music programming. The station's commitment to quality, diversity and community involvement makes it a valuable resource for music lovers in Chicago and the surrounding area, who are looking for a mix of classical, contemporary and emerging artists.

