About WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports

About WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports

About WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports

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WGN Radio 720 AM is a popular radio station based in Chicago, Illinois, serving the Chicago metropolitan area and beyond. The station offers a diverse range of programming, including news, talk shows, and sports coverage.



WGN Radio 720 AM is known for its news coverage, with a team of experienced journalists providing the latest news updates on local, national, and international events. The station also features popular talk shows, such as The Roe Conn Show, The John Williams Show, and The Steve Cochran Show, which offer lively discussions on current events, politics, and entertainment.



One of the station's major draws is its sports coverage, with WGN Radio 720 AM providing in-depth coverage of Chicago's major sports teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Blackhawks. Listeners can tune in to the station for live game broadcasts, pre- and post-game shows, and expert analysis from the station's sports commentators and analysts.



WGN Radio 720 AM is also a go-to source for weather updates, providing up-to-the-minute information on local weather conditions and severe weather alerts. In addition, the station features programming on lifestyle and culture, including food, music, and travel.



Overall, WGN Radio 720 AM is a must-listen for anyone in the Chicago area who wants to stay informed on current events, politics, and sports, as well as enjoy lively discussions on a range of topics. With its experienced journalists, expert analysts, and diverse programming, WGN Radio 720 AM is a trusted source of information and entertainment for its listeners.

