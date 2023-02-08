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94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits
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94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits

OldiesHits
94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits
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About 94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits
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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from hits and oldies to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station 94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits for the age group 25-34. The position no. 1038 on our top list is currently occupied by 94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits. This program is the no. 1 of good entertainment. Here on 94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits you get to hear a lot of music almost non-stop. It is presented in English.

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EnglishChicagoIllinoisUSAOldiesHits
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