1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
94 WIP Sportsradio
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
7
CNN
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WZRC - 1480 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
USA
Illinois
Listen to 361 radio stations in
Illinois
online
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
Chicago
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
Chicago, Talk
WCPT - Chicago's Progressive Talk 820 AM
Chicago, Talk
WBBM Newsradio 780 AM
Chicago, Talk
WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports
Chicago, Talk
WLS AM 890
Chicago, Talk
Clubsteppin.com
Burbank, Instrumental
WLEY-FM - La Ley 107.9 FM
Aurora, Latin
WDWS News Talk 1400 DWS
Champaign, Talk
Crime Fighter Detectives Old Time Radio Channel
Chicago, Oldies
WSIE 88.7 FM The Sound
Edwardsville IL, Jazz
WRKX - 95.3 Jack FM
Ottawa, Hits
WDCB - 90.0 FM
Wheaton, Jazz
ABN Old-Time Radio Antioch
Antioch, Oldies
WNVR - Polskie Radio Chicago 1030 AM & 1300 AM
Vernon, Hits
WPNA 103.1 FM - Chicago
Chicago, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
WFMT - Chicago Classical and Folk Music Radio 98.7 FM
Chicago, Classical
98.9 K-LOVE Radio WLKU
Rock Island IL, Christian Music
WKYX-FM - News Talk 94.3 FM
Golconda IL, Talk
America's OTR - Mystery Theater Radio
Chicago, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
WROK - NEWSTALK 1440 AM
Rockford IL, Talk
WKKC 89.3 FM
Chicago, Blues, Gospel, Soul
WDRV - The Drive 97.1 FM Chicago's Classic
Chicago, Classic Rock
WFPS - Kickin' Country 92.1 FM
Freeport, Country
Polski FM
Chicago, Pop
WEPS - WPR Ideas 88.9 FM
Elgin, Talk
61 Blues
Chicago, Blues
Cool Oldies
Chicago, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Hits, Oldies
WPCD - Parkland College 88.7 FM
Champaign, Alternative
Crime Fighter's Detectives Channel
Joliet, Oldies
WLPO 1220 AM
Lasalle IL, Talk
WCRX - 88.1 FM
Chicago, Electro, Hits
WBMX JAMS 104.3 FM
Chicago, House
WSEI 92.9 FM
Olney IL, Country
1640 Am America Old Time Radio
Joliet, Swing
103.5 KISS FM
Chicago, Hits, Pop
America's OTR - Old Time Crime
Chicago, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Rock 80
Salem, 80s, Classic Rock, Rock
WCCQ - 98.3 FM
Crest Hill, Country
94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits
Chicago, Hits, Oldies
WBGX - The Big Gospel Express 1570 AM
Harvey, Gospel
WTAX - Newsradio 1240 AM
Springfield, Talk
WJBC - The Voice of Central Illinois 1230 AM
Bloomington
WLUP-FM - The Loop 97.9 FM
Chicago, Classic Rock, Hits
Beautiful Instrumentals Channel
Joliet, Ambient, Easy Listening, Instrumental
WSOY 1340 AM
Talk
KUKU Classic Country 100.3 FM
Willow Springs, Country
WEIU - Hit-Mix 88.9 FM
Charleston, Hits
WTAD 930 AM
Quincy, Talk
WGFM Grown Folks Muzic
Chicago, R'n'B, Soul
