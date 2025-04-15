Open app
South Dakota
Listen to 42 radio stations in
South Dakota
online
KDDX - XROCK 101.1
Rapid City SD, Rock
KTWB Big Country 92.5
Sioux Falls, Country
103.7 KRRO
Sioux Falls, Rock
KELO 1320 AM
Sioux Falls SD
KCCR 1240 AM
Pierre SD, Hits
KELQ - KELO 107.9 FM
Flandreau SD
KJBI - The Eagle 100.1 FM
Fort Pierre SD, Hits
Oldies Channel 98.7 FM KISD
Sioux Falls, Oldies
KGFX-FM River 92.7
Pierre, Top 40 & Charts
KZOY - Sunny Radio 93.3 fm
Sioux Falls SD, 80s, Hits
KSQY 95.1 K-SKY
Rapid City, Rock
KDLO - Country 96.9 FM
Watertown, Country, Hits
KGFX - Dakota Country 1060 AM
Pierre SD, Country
SDPB HD-2 Classical
Rapid City SD, Classical
KBRK-FM - B93.7
Brookings SD, Pop
KJBI 100.1 The Eagle
Pierre, Hits
KVHT Classic Hits 106.3
Yankton, Hits
KELO-FM 101.9 FM
Sioux Falls SD, Pop
KBRK 1430 AM
Brookings SD, Pop
KGIM-FM - Pheasant Country 103.7 FM
Redfield SD, Country, Hits
KESD - South Dakota Public Radio 2 88.3 FM
Brookings SD, Classical
KLMP - The Light 88.3 FM
Randsfjord, Christian Music
KGIM - ESPN Radio 1420
Aberdeen
KGRH 88.1 FM
Loomis SD, Christian Music, Gospel
KBJM 1400 AM
Lemmon SD, Country
KKYA 93.1 FM
Yankton SD, Country, Hits
KQRQ Q92.3
Rapid City, Hits
KPLO-FM 94 Country
Pierre, Talk
KKLS-FM - Hot 104.7 FM
Sinzig, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
KIKN-FM - Kickin' 100 100.5 FM
Salem, Country, Hits
Badlands Classic Rock
Rapid City, Classic Rock, Rock
KQRN Q107
Mitchell, Hits
KTOQ ESPN Rapid City
Rapid City
KVTK ESPN Radio 1570
Vermillion
KYNT Radio 1450
Yankton, Pop
KORN
Mitchell, Talk, Talk
KKYA KK93
Yankton, Country
KLXS-FM Country 95.3
Pierre, Country
KWSN Sports Radio 1230 & 98.1
Sioux Falls
KBWS - Pheasant Country 103.7 FM
Sisseton SD, Country
KIQK - KICK 104 104.1 FM
Rapid City SD, Country, Hits
Rock Garden Tour Radio
Sioux Falls SD, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
