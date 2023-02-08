About KPLO-FM 94 Country

About KPLO-FM 94 Country

About KPLO-FM 94 Country

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KPLO-FM 94 Country is a country music radio station broadcasting at 94.5 FM, licensed to Reliance, South Dakota, and serving the Pierre area . Owned by James River Broadcasting Company and branded under the DRG Media Group, the station delivers a mix of contemporary country hits and classic favorites .



Listeners can enjoy a curated selection of country music from artists like Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, and Kane Brown . KPLO-FM also provides coverage of local high school sports, including teams like the Pierre Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes .



As a professional station, KPLO-FM is part of a larger network that includes sister stations such as KGFX, KGFX-FM, KJBI, KMLO, KOLY, and KOLY-FM . The station offers live-moderated programming and is accessible online for listeners seeking to stream content .



KPLO-FM 94 Country serves as a reliable source for country music enthusiasts in the Pierre region, combining musical entertainment with community-focused sports coverage.



