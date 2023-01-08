About Rock Garden Tour Radio

About Rock Garden Tour Radio

About Rock Garden Tour Radio

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Rock Garden Tour promises less talk, and more witty banter about gardening. That might mean discussing the ins and outs of potato farming for an hour. It might also mean producing an entire show about Jello.

The show has been on the air in one format or another since the spring of 2000.



While other shows tell stories that seem too good to be true, Rock Garden Tour shares the kinds of stories that are too bad to be false. It is considered by some to be the most interesting show of its kind in South Dakota. It almost certainly features the most original songs about Murdo.



It’s a safe space for the discussion of important topics, like weed board politics and tavern recipes. It’s a respectful forum for debating controversial issues, like urban chicken housing in rural South Dakota. It’s a celebration of the avant-gardeners: those that work the land, those that play free-range rock and roll, and those that live in South Dakota (more or less).



The show also features talented guests like Jami Lynn, Pleasure Horse, Altman Studeny, Brian Bieber, Boyd Bristow and Kenny Putnam.

