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Magic 60s

RockRock'n'Roll60s
Magic 60s
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About Magic 60s
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Step into a time capsule of sound with our station, dedicated to the unforgettable music of the 1960s. This was a decade of musical revolution and cultural shifts, where rock, folk, and psychedelic sounds merged to create the soundtrack of change. Our station brings the spirit of the 60s alive, spinning a vibrant mix of the hits that defined a generation, from the Beatles’ groundbreaking melodies to the soul-stirring rhythms of Motown. Whether you lived through the era or are experiencing its iconic tunes for the first time, our playlist is a gateway to the past, inviting you to relive the decade of peace, love, and harmony. Tune in and let the timeless music of the 60s fill your day with nostalgia and joy, because here, the magic of the sixties never fades.

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EnglishFort LauderdaleFloridaUSARockRock'n'Roll60s
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