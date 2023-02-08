About WDAE 620 AM 95.3 FM

About WDAE 620 AM 95.3 FM

About WDAE 620 AM 95.3 FM

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WDAE 620 AM is a radio station based out of Tampa Bay, Florida, providing listeners with a wide variety of programming, including sports coverage. Known as the "Sports Talk of Tampa Bay," the station is dedicated to bringing listeners the latest news and updates on their favorite teams and sports.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Tampa Bay Rays, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the USF Bulls and the Tampa Tarpons. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



WDAE 620 AM is the perfect destination for sports fans in the Tampa Bay area who want to stay informed and entertained. Whether you're tuning in for live game coverage or for the latest sports talk, you'll find everything you need to know about the teams you love on WDAE 620 AM.



In addition to live broadcasts, WDAE offers a variety of podcasts, such as The Pat & Aaron Show, The Drive with TKras, The Nick Wize Show, and the Tampa Bay Rays Podcast, providing listeners with on-demand access to their favorite content.



Listeners can access 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 via traditional radio, online streaming, and various digital platforms, ensuring wide accessibility. With its commitment to delivering timely sports news, engaging talk shows, and comprehensive coverage of local teams, WDAE remains a trusted source for sports fans in the Tampa Bay area.

