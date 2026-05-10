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NHL radio – Listen to 25 NHL radio stations online

undefined 94 WIP Sportsradio

94 WIP Sportsradio

Philadelphia
undefined WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

New York City
undefined WABC - 77 WABC Radio

WABC - 77 WABC Radio

New York City
undefined WSCR - 670 AM The Score

WSCR - 670 AM The Score

Chicago
undefined WBBM Newsradio 780 AM

WBBM Newsradio 780 AM

Chicago, Talk
undefined FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

Talk
undefined WGR 550 Sports Radio

WGR 550 Sports Radio

Talk
undefined WQAM 560 AM

WQAM 560 AM

Miami FL, Talk
undefined CKGM TSN 690 Montreal

CKGM TSN 690 Montreal

Montreal, Talk
undefined CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Toronto
undefined KZNS - KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM & 1280 AM

KZNS - KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM & 1280 AM

Salt Lake City, Talk
undefined CHUM TSN 1050 Toronto

CHUM TSN 1050 Toronto

Toronto, Talk
undefined Fox Sports Radio 104.7FM & 970 AM

Fox Sports Radio 104.7FM & 970 AM

Pittsburgh
undefined Sportsnet 960 The Fan

Sportsnet 960 The Fan

Calgary, Hits, Talk
undefined WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM

WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM

Washington, Talk
undefined CKJR Sports 1440

CKJR Sports 1440

Wetaskiwin
undefined CFGO TSN 1200 Ottawa

CFGO TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa, Talk
undefined WDAE 620 AM 95.3 FM

WDAE 620 AM 95.3 FM

Tampa, Talk
undefined FOX Sports - WMPO

FOX Sports - WMPO

Middleport, Talk
undefined FOX Sports 1300 AM

FOX Sports 1300 AM

New Haven, Talk
undefined ESPN LAS VEGAS 1100 AM / 100.9 FM

ESPN LAS VEGAS 1100 AM / 100.9 FM

Las Vegas
undefined Mega 101 Houston

Mega 101 Houston

Houston, Talk, Top 40 & Charts, Hip Hop, Pop
undefined WMEN Fox Sports 640

WMEN Fox Sports 640

Royal Palm Beach, Talk
undefined The Game 1230 (KLAV)

The Game 1230 (KLAV)

Las Vegas

Hit the Ice: Enter the Exhilarating World of the NHL

Welcome to the exhilarating world of the NHL, where the ice is cold but the action is red hot, and every game is a thrilling battle for supremacy! Imagine the sound of skates cutting through the ice, the clashing of sticks, and the roar of the crowd as the puck hits the back of the net. The NHL, or National Hockey League, is the ultimate arena for professional hockey, where speed, skill, and toughness collide in spectacular fashion.

The NHL is more than just a sport – it's a tradition, a community, and a passion that unites fans across North America and beyond. With 32 teams competing each season, the excitement is nonstop, from the opening face-off to the final horn of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Each team brings its own history, fierce rivalries, and die-hard fans, making every game a unique and unforgettable experience.

Whether you're a lifelong hockey enthusiast or a newcomer eager to learn about the sport, the NHL has something for everyone. Experience the fast-paced action, the breathtaking goals, the bone-crunching hits, and the incredible saves that define the game. Feel the adrenaline surge with every power play and the tension build as the clock ticks down in a tight game.

Stay updated with the latest news, player stats, and game highlights. Dive into expert analyses, pre-game predictions, and post-game recaps to get a deeper understanding of the strategies and stories behind each matchup. The NHL is a rollercoaster of emotions, where underdogs can triumph and heroes emerge in the most unexpected moments.

Join the excitement of the NHL and become part of a community that lives and breathes hockey. Your journey into the heart of the fastest game on ice starts here. Ready to drop the puck? Let’s get the game on!

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