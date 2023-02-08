About WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM

About WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM

About WTEM The Team 980 - 95.9 FM

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WTEM – The Team 980 & 95.9 FM is a leading sports radio station based in Washington, D.C., serving the nation's capital and surrounding areas with comprehensive sports coverage and commentary. Owned by Urban One, WTEM has established itself as a go-to source for sports enthusiasts seeking in-depth analysis, live game broadcasts, and engaging talk shows.



The station offers a robust lineup of local programming, featuring seasoned hosts and former athletes who provide unique insights into the sports world. Listeners can tune in to shows like "The Kevin Sheehan Show," "The Chris Russell Show," and "The Steve Czaban Show," which cover a wide range of topics, from professional leagues to collegiate sports. These programs foster a dynamic environment where fans can stay informed and connected to their favorite teams.



WTEM is also known for its live play-by-play broadcasts, serving as a key affiliate for major sports franchises. The station provides coverage of Washington Commanders football games, offering pregame and postgame analysis, as well as live commentary during the matches. Additionally, WTEM covers other local teams, including the Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Nationals (MLB), and Washington Capitals (NHL), ensuring fans have access to comprehensive game-day experiences.



Beyond live broadcasts, WTEM delivers timely sports news, traffic updates, and weather forecasts, keeping listeners informed throughout the day. The station's commitment to delivering accurate and up-to-date information makes it a reliable source for sports fans in the region.



With its blend of expert analysis, live coverage, and engaging programming, WTEM – The Team 980 & 95.9 FM continues to be a trusted and beloved radio station for sports enthusiasts in the Washington, D.C. area.

