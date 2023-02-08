About CFGO TSN 1200 Ottawa

About CFGO TSN 1200 Ottawa

About CFGO TSN 1200 Ottawa

(9)

TSN 1200 Ottawa (CFGO AM 1200) is the premier sports radio station in Canada's capital, delivering comprehensive coverage of local, national, and international sports. Owned by Bell Media, TSN 1200 serves the Ottawa–Gatineau region and is part of the national TSN Radio network.



As the official radio broadcaster for the Ottawa Senators (NHL), Ottawa Redblacks (CFL), Ottawa 67's (OHL), Atlético Ottawa (CPL), and Ottawa Blackjacks (CEBL), TSN 1200 offers live play-by-play coverage, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews. The station also features select broadcasts of Toronto Blue Jays (MLB) and NFL games, catering to a diverse sports audience.



SN 1200's programming includes a mix of local and national shows:

TSN Mornings ,In the Box,The Drive,Offside with Eric Macramalla

RedBlacks Radio Show: Dedicated coverage of the Ottawa Redblacks.



In addition to live broadcasts, TSN 1200 offers a variety of podcasts, including TSN Mornings, In the Box, The Drive, Offside with Eric Macramalla, RedBlacks Radio Show, Corner Kicks, Tee It Up, This is Wrestling, and 3 in the Key.



With its commitment to delivering high-quality sports content, expert commentary, and comprehensive coverage of local and national teams, TSN 1200 Ottawa stands as a trusted source for sports fans in the region.

