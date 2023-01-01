About WQAM 560 AM

WQAM 560 AM is a radio station based out of Miami, Florida, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of talk and sports coverage. Known as "The Sports Station," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national sports around the NBA, NFL, NHL and College Sports and also enjoy engaging talk shows.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins, and the Miami Heat, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to WQAM 560 AM for the best in talk and sports coverage. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, WQAM 560 AM has something for everyone. With a mix of talk shows and sports updates, analysis, and commentary, WQAM 560 AM is the ultimate destination for sports and talk fans in Miami, Florida.

