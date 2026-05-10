About Classic Rock Florida HD

About Classic Rock Florida HD

About Classic Rock Florida HD

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Classic Rock Florida HD is a radio station that caters to fans of classic rock music in Florida. The station plays a wide variety of classic rock hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, featuring well-known artists such as Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Pink Floyd, as well as lesser-known gems from the classic rock era. The station also features live broadcasts of concerts and special events, allowing listeners to experience the energy and excitement of a live rock show.



The station's DJs are well-versed in classic rock music and frequently offer insightful commentary and trivia about the artists and songs played on the station. They also have regular features such as flashback segments, where they play songs from a specific year, artist birthdays and special tribute segments. The station's slogan is "Where Rock Lives"



In addition to its music programming, Classic Rock Florida HD also offers news and weather updates to keep listeners informed and prepared. The station has a strong online presence through its website and social media channels, which includes a calendar of upcoming concerts and events and a variety of additional content such as blog posts and podcasts.



Classic Rock Florida HD is a commercial-free station, and it is available both in FM and HD format, making it a great option for listeners who want to enjoy classic rock music with exceptional audio quality. Tune in to Classic Rock Florida HD for the best in classic rock music and live concert broadcasts.

