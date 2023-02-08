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Classic Rock Planet

RockRock'n'RollClassic RockHeavy Metal
Classic Rock Planet
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About Classic Rock Planet
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Welcome to Classic Rock Planet, where the heartbeat of classic rock pulsates through the cosmos. As you embark on this sonic journey, you’ll find yourself transported to a realm where timeless melodies collide with the infinite expanse of space. Here, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll reign supreme, their anthems echoing across the galaxies, bridging generations and igniting the imagination. From the electrifying guitar solos of Jimi Hendrix to the cosmic lyricism of David Bowie, every song on Classic Rock Planet is a testament to the enduring power of music. So tune in, buckle up, and prepare for warp drive to embark on a voyage through the astral plane of rock history.

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EnglishFort LauderdaleFloridaUSARockRock'n'RollClassic RockHeavy Metal
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