Welcome to CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Toronto’s leading sports radio station, bringing the thrill of the game to the fervent sports community in Canada. Operating from the heart of Toronto, Sportsnet 590 The FAN is where Canadian sports enthusiasts turn for the most current and compelling sports content.



As a vital component of the Sportsnet radio network, CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN is the cornerstone of sports broadcasting in the region, extending its reach and sharing its passion with affiliated stations across the country.



This station is the pulse of sports broadcasting, offering a dynamic lineup of live discussions, expert commentary, and up-to-date sports news that transcends the traditional boundaries of sports coverage. While primarily focused on talk and sports broadcasting, the station occasionally intersperses its programming with music that amplifies the sports atmosphere, providing an energetic backdrop to its comprehensive sports coverage.



With a commitment to bringing the sports conversation to life, Sportsnet 590 The FAN delivers minute-by-minute updates, pre-game insights, post-game analyses, and real-time scores. Venturing into the digital realm, the station boasts a selection of popular podcasts, including 'Prime Time Sports,' 'Hockey Central at Noon,' and 'The Jeff Blair Show,' which have become staples for their listeners, offering in-depth discussion and debate on a wide range of sports topics.



Sportsnet 590 The FAN caters to a diverse audience—from the die-hard fans who bleed their team's colors, to the casual listener who enjoys the cultural fabric of sports. Known by its tagline, "Your #1 Source for Sports," the station is a hub for all things sports, recognized for its vibrant coverage and insightful commentary.



Live sports are the heartbeat of CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN, with the station offering extensive coverage of hockey (NHL), baseball (MLB), basketball (NBA), football (CFL and NFL), and soccer. This coverage includes Toronto's beloved Maple Leafs, Blue Jays, Raptors, and Argonauts, ensuring fans have the most intimate access to their favorite teams and leagues.



Sportsnet 590 The FAN, while focused on sports, embraces the broader scope of its role in the community, acknowledging the unifying power of sports while maintaining a neutral stance on religious content.



Professional, engaging, and always at the forefront of sports journalism, Sportsnet 590 The FAN is the go-to station for Toronto’s sports aficionados. Whether tuning in on the 590 AM dial or streaming online, the station ensures that its audience is always connected to the heart-pounding action and the stories that shape the world of sports.

