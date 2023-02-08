About Sportsnet 960 The Fan

About Sportsnet 960 The Fan

About Sportsnet 960 The Fan

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Sportsnet 960 The Fan (CFAC AM 960) is Calgary’s premier all-sports radio station, broadcasting from Calgary, Alberta, and serving the Southern Alberta region. Owned by Rogers Sports & Media, it is part of the national Sportsnet Radio network, alongside sister stations in Toronto and Vancouver.



As the official radio home of the Calgary Flames (NHL), Calgary Hitmen (WHL), and Toronto Blue Jays (MLB), Sportsnet 960 The Fan delivers comprehensive live coverage of games, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews. The station also provides extensive coverage of national and international sports events, catering to a diverse audience of sports enthusiasts.



Sportsnet 960 The Fan's programming features a blend of local and national shows, including:

The Big Show with Rusic and Rose , The FAN Hockey Show ,Blair & Barker,Sportsnet Today 960

Flames Talk.



In addition to live broadcasts, Sportsnet 960 The Fan offers a range of podcasts such as Flames Talk, The Big Show, and Sportsnet Today 960, providing listeners with on-demand access to their favourite content.



With its commitment to delivering high-quality sports content, expert commentary, and comprehensive coverage of local and national teams, Sportsnet 960 The Fan stands as a trusted source for sports fans in Calgary and beyond.

