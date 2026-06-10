About KCBS All News 106.9 FM and 740 AM

About KCBS All News 106.9 FM and 740 AM

About KCBS All News 106.9 FM and 740 AM

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KCBS - All News 740 AM, based in San Francisco, California, is a renowned radio station dedicated to providing comprehensive news coverage. Operated by Audacy, Inc., KCBS broadcasts on both 740 AM and 106.9 FM, serving the San Francisco Bay Area with round-the-clock news, traffic, and weather updates.



As the Bay Area's only live and local news station available 24/7, KCBS offers an array of programming that keeps listeners well-informed. The station delivers breaking news, in-depth reports, and insightful commentary, making it a trusted source for accurate and timely information. KCBS also features regular traffic reports and weather forecasts every ten minutes, ensuring commuters and residents stay updated on current conditions.



KCBS is known for its professional journalism and high-quality content, appealing to a wide audience interested in news and information. The station covers local, national, and international news, providing listeners with a broad perspective on the world's events. Additionally, KCBS produces various podcasts that delve into specific topics, offering listeners in-depth analyses and discussions on relevant issues.



While KCBS focuses on news, it does not broadcast music or live sports events, concentrating instead on delivering vital information to its audience. The station is a cornerstone of the San Francisco media landscape, continuously attracting new listeners while maintaining a loyal following.



Discover why KCBS - All News 740 AM is a trusted companion for news and information in the Bay Area.

