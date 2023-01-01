About KZSF - La Kaliente 1370 AM

KZSF - La Kaliente 1370 AM is a Spanish language radio station broadcasting from San Jose, California. The station plays regional Mexican music and features popular on-air personalities in the Latin music community. It is a popular choice for Spanish-speaking listeners in the area, providing a connection to the culture and music they love.



In terms of sports coverage, KZSF primarily focuses on soccer, specifically Liga MX, the premier soccer league in Mexico. They broadcast live games and provide in-depth analysis and commentary on the league and its teams. They also cover other popular sports in the Latin American community, such as boxing and mixed martial arts.



Additionally, KZSF provides coverage of local events and news relevant to the Spanish-speaking community in the Bay Area. They feature a variety of programming, including talk shows, news updates, and cultural programs, in addition to their music and sports coverage.

