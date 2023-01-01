About KLAX-FM - La Raza 97.9 FM

KLAX-FM - La Raza 97.9 FM is the go-to destination for those looking to experience the best in Regional Mexican music and entertainment. As a leading Regional Mexican radio station, they offer a wide range of music, from banda to mariachi, cumbia to norteño, you'll be able to hear it all on La Raza 97.9 FM. The DJs are fluent in Spanish, and they bring a deep understanding and appreciation of the music and culture to their listeners. The station keeps their audience entertained and informed with the latest news, gossip, and events happening in the Regional Mexican music scene.



The station also provides a platform for local Hispanic artist to showcase their talents, and is actively involved in supporting local events and causes, promoting Hispanic culture and heritage.

In addition to the music programming, the station also features talk shows that cover a wide range of topics relevant to their listeners, such as health, finance, and immigration. They also air live sports broadcasts, weather updates, and local news to keep their audience informed and connected to the community.



KLAX-FM - La Raza 97.9 FM is a radio station that caters to the Hispanic community, it offers a diverse mix of music, news and community-oriented programming, that connects their listeners to the Hispanic culture and community. The station promises to entertain, inform and keep its listeners engaged with the rich tradition and culture of Regional Mexican music and entertainment.

