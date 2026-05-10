About Chilltrax

About Chilltrax

About Chilltrax

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Chilltrax is a radio station that specializes in playing downtempo, chillout and lounge music. The channel offers a wide variety of music, from downtempo electronic and ambient to trip-hop and lounge, providing an ambient, relaxing soundtrack for your day. Whether you're looking for background music for your workday, or something to help you unwind at night, Chilltrax has you covered.



The channel's programming schedule is built around providing a relaxing and soothing listening experience, with a mix of instrumental, vocal and remix tracks. The music selection includes a mix of well-known and lesser-known artists, providing a diverse listening experience. The station's DJs and presenters also offer interesting and informative background information on the music and the artists, making it a perfect channel for music enthusiasts.



In addition to playing music, Chilltrax also offers several interactive segments and live shows, which allow listeners to engage with the station and the music. Listeners can participate in online polls, quizzes and song request which enhance the listener's listening experience.



Whether you're at work, at home or on the go, Chilltrax is always playing the best downtempo, chillout, and lounge music.Tune in to Chilltrax and let the music transport you to a peaceful and relaxing space.

