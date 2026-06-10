KNBR 680 AM/1050 - The Sports Leader

About KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM

About KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM

About KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM

(535)

KNBR 104.5 FM / 680 AM, known as “The Sports Leader,” is a professional sports radio station based in San Francisco, California, serving the greater Bay Area. Owned by Cumulus Media, KNBR has been a cornerstone of Bay Area sports broadcasting for decades, offering comprehensive coverage of local teams and national sports news.



As the flagship station for the San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco 49ers, KNBR provides live play-by-play broadcasts, pre- and post-game analysis, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches. The station's programming features a mix of local and national shows, including "Murph & Markus," "Papa & Lund," and "Tolbert & Copes," delivering insightful commentary and engaging discussions on the latest sports topics.



Listeners can tune in to KNBR on 680 AM, 104.5 FM, or stream live through various online platforms, ensuring access to content anytime, anywhere. The station also offers podcasts of its popular shows, allowing fans to catch up on missed episodes and stay connected with their favorite hosts.



With its rich history and commitment to delivering quality sports content, KNBR 104.5 FM / 680 AM remains a trusted source for sports news and entertainment in the San Francisco Bay Area.

