About KSPN - ESPN Radio 710 AM

About KSPN - ESPN Radio 710 AM

About KSPN - ESPN Radio 710 AM

(191)

KSPN – ESPN Radio 710 AM is the leading sports radio station in Los Angeles, California, serving the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. As part of the national ESPN Radio network and owned by Good Karma Brands, KSPN delivers 24/7 sports coverage, including live game broadcasts, expert commentary, and in-depth discussions on both local and national sports topics.



The station is a trusted source for coverage of major local teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Los Angeles Angels (MLB), Los Angeles Kings (NHL), Los Angeles FC (MLS), and the USC Trojans (college sports). KSPN broadcasts live games and provides exclusive pre- and post-game analysis, making it a go-to destination for passionate sports fans in Southern California.



KSPN 710 AM offers a dynamic mix of nationally syndicated and locally produced shows. Popular programs include:

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle ,Clinton & Friends ,Travis & D'Marco

,Mason & Ireland,Sedano & Kap .



In addition to live programming, KSPN offers a range of popular podcasts, including Mason & Ireland, Sedano & Kap, and Travis & D'Marco, available for streaming anytime. These shows provide insightful perspectives, interviews, and deep dives into the world of sports.



Whether you're a die-hard Lakers fan, a devoted Rams follower, or just love keeping up with the latest in sports, KSPN – ESPN LA 710 AM Radio is your all-access pass to top-tier sports content. Listen live for expert commentary, live game action, and the voices that shape LA sports radio.

