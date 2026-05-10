About 980 The Zone - Fox Sports KSPZ

About 980 The Zone - Fox Sports KSPZ

About 980 The Zone - Fox Sports KSPZ

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980 The Zone - Fox Sports KSPZ, famously known as ESPN 980, is the heart and soul of Washington's sports scene. This premier sports talk radio station is where Washington’s dedicated fans tune in for the most comprehensive coverage of their favorite local teams.



As the pulse of Washington sports, ESPN 980 prides itself on providing live, in-depth, and engaging content. The station's live hosts, well-versed in the language of Washington sports, provide passionate play-by-plays, seasoned analysis, and exclusive interviews that Washingtonians won’t find anywhere else.



When it comes to team coverage, ESPN 980 is unmatched. The station is the go-to source for everything about the Washington Football Team, giving fans their gridiron fix with year-round coverage. But the sports action doesn't stop there. The station also delivers extensive coverage of the Washington Nationals, ensuring baseball fans are up to date with every pitch and home run. The Washington Wizards' games come to life on-air, satisfying the hoops community with the latest in basketball news and game breakdowns. Additionally, the Washington Capitals' on-ice battles are vividly covered, keeping hockey fans riveted throughout the season.



Beyond these professional powerhouses, ESPN 980 also dives into the collegiate realm, featuring coverage of local college sports that cultivates a deep connection with the region’s sports fans. Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, or hockey, this station covers every base, every goal, and every point scored by Washington's beloved teams.



ESPN 980 is where the conversations about Washington sports happen – from the elation of victory to the agony of defeat. It's a station that not only covers sports but also embodies the spirit and enthusiasm of Washington's dedicated sports community.

