About KNKX 88.5

About KNKX 88.5

About KNKX 88.5

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KNKX 88.5 is a public radio station based in Seattle, Washington, it is known for its exceptional jazz and blues programming, as well as its commitment to delivering high-quality news and information to its listeners.



The station's programming includes a wide range of jazz and blues music, showcasing a variety of styles and eras, including classic and contemporary jazz, as well as traditional and modern blues. With programs like "Jazz Northwest" and "Blues Breakers" KNKX 88.5 provides a platform for local and regional musicians, as well as bringing jazz and blues from all over the world to the listeners.



In addition to music, KNKX 88.5 also provides in-depth news and information coverage, with programs such as "All Things Considered" and "Morning Edition" providing national and international news, as well as local news coverage from the area. The station also features "Sound Effect" which is a show that explores the cultural, social and political stories of the Pacific Northwest.



The station's team of knowledgeable and experienced hosts and producers work to keep the listeners informed and engaged with the latest news and happenings in the local and global communities.



KNKX 88.5 also provides extensive coverage of Seattle's arts and culture scene, with regular features on local theater, dance, visual arts and other cultural events.



The station's popularity isn't limited to its terrestrial broadcast, but also reaches online listeners through its website and streaming services, allowing jazz and blues enthusiasts to tune in and enjoy the station's programming wherever they are.



Overall, KNKX 88.5 is a public radio station that provides its listeners with exceptional jazz and blues programming, as well as high-quality news and information coverage, and arts and culture coverage. With its commitment to quality, diversity, and community involvement, it is a valuable resource for jazz and blues enthusiasts, as well as anyone looking to stay informed about what's happening in the Seattle area.

